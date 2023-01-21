A new comet has appeared — but you’ll have to work to see it

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fifty-thousand years ago, the Sahara Desert was wet and fertile. The Stone Age in Africa was just beginning, and the world’s first sewing needle was invented. It was also the most recent time that Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) swung past Earth. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The long-forgotten comet has recently returned to Earth’s night skies, appearing as a faint eraser-smudge in the darkest areas that some have even spotted with the naked eye. Catching a glimpse of it won’t be easy, but considering it’s your last (and first) shot, it may be worth a try.

Experts point to Feb. 1, which is when the comet it slated to make its closest pass to Earth, as the most opportune time.

What is a comet?

Comets are large bodies made of dust and ice. They orbit the sun in elliptical paths, accelerating as they approach perihelion (an object’s nearest pass to the sun), and slow some as they recede to the far outer reaches of the solar system.

Comets all have different periods, or time scales with which they complete their orbits and begin a new one. Short-period comets may pass by the sun once every 200 years or fewer. Said comets don’t travel very far out in the solar system (usually only to the Kuiper belt, or a region just beyond Neptune), and begin their return trips more swiftly.

Other “long-period” comets may take as much as 250,000 years to revisit the center of the solar system. Those intrepid bodies operate on orbits that take them to its distant outskirts — often 50,000 times further than short-period comets. Said long-period comets compose the Oort cloud, or a band of cometary debris on the fringes of the solar system.

Structure of comets

The frozen core of a comet, known as a nucleus, is usually less than 10 miles wide. That’s about the size of a small city, or the volume of a single extremely large mountain.

Comets heat up as they approach the sun. That causes some of the ice to ablate and become gas. As gas escapes the comet, it can bring dust with it. The combination gas/dust patch swallows the comet’s nucleus in a cloud known as a “coma,” then streams away in the form of a gently arcing tail.

A second tail known as an “ion tail,” which is tied to ultraviolet solar radiation causing electrons to leap from the coma, always points directly away from the sun due to “solar wind.”

What’s the deal with Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF)?

Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) was discovered by a pair of astronomers on March 2, 2022. They were using the Zwicky Transient Facility, made up of an ultrasensitive camera attached to the Samuel Oschin Telescope at the Palomar Observatory in California.

At that point, it was orders of magnitude too dim to be seen with the naked eye (or even regular telescopes). By November, it had brightened to the point of almost being visible by the highest-quality binoculars from dark areas. It was found to have a period of roughly 50,000 years.

Why is it green?

It’s believed that C2, or diatomic carbon (picture two carbon atoms bonded together), is present in the head of the comet. When excited by incoming solar radiation, it emits photons (packets of light) at wavelengths we see to be green.

Where has it been this whole time?

In a land far, far away. Until comets approach Earth and become bright enough that humankind’s most light-sensitive technology can spot a “new” unidentified object in the night sky, we simply can’t know about their existence.

How can I see it?

Viewers in the northern hemisphere can look northward in late January or early February. That said, it’s estimated that the comet will peak only a bit brighter than magnitude 6, which is astronomer talk for “barely visible.” That will be complicated by the waxing crescent moon, which will peak as full on February 5.

If you’re hoping to catch a glimmer of its distant and muted splendor, find a dark location isolated from city lights. Binoculars will probably do the trick, but you’ll also need a little patience.

After a couple weeks, it will disappear from our skies the same way it appeared — with little fanfare. It will then either escape the solar system or perhaps return in millions of years.

