D.C.-area forecast: Rain later today and tonight, windy tomorrow

Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 4/10: Periods of chilly rain starting midday, much to snow lovers’ dismay. Express forecast Today: Mostly cloudy. Rain arrives midday. Highs: Low 40s.

Tonight: Showers likely. Lows: Mid- to upper 30s.

Tomorrow: A lingering shower. Windy. Highs: Mid- to upper 40s. Forecast in detail Periods of rain look to move in later this morning into early afternoon and stick around into tonight. An added layer and a hat are recommended Monday, but make sure your hat is secure because it’s going to be a windy one. Sunny skies and lighter winds return Tuesday before a good chance of rain, maybe starting as a bit of a wintry mix, on Wednesday.

Today (Sunday): Plenty of clouds as low pressure approaches from the south. Just a slight chance of a little wintry mix as precipitation moves in from the south around 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., but otherwise we’ve got periods of chilly rain into the evening with highs in the low 40s. The higher elevations to our west (west of Frederick, Leesburg and Warrenton) could see a wintry mix last a bit longer. Not a bad day to order in for dinner. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Showers remain likely during the evening and overnight with rain totals of about 0.25-0.50 inches possible. Snow lovers in D.C. will continue to wait as temperatures bottom in the mid- to upper 30s overnight. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): A lingering rain or snow shower is possible Monday morning, and it looks like the clouds are slow to leave. Gusty winds are the main story for Monday. We can expect northwesterly winds around 10-20 mph with some gusts to 30 to 35 mph, making highs in the mid- to upper 40s feel quite a bit colder. Bundle up! Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: A real January feel overnight with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s and a diminishing breeze. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Pleasant conditions return Tuesday with partly sunny skies, lighter winds and highs in the upper 40s to near 50, which is a few degrees above average. Try to get out and enjoy because clouds thicken Tuesday night ahead of our next storm system with lows in the 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Precipitation develops Wednesday morning and could start as a bit of a wintry mix, especially north and west of D.C., but temperatures probably stay above freezing. Most of the precipitation should end up as rain, continuing through much of the day, with highs in the 40s to low 50s. Could be a good day to work from home if you have the option. Confidence: Low-Medium

