PM Update: Wind builds tomorrow morning as rain ends

Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors A chilly rain is falling north and east of D.C., while south and west, and closer to the Beltway, showers and lighter rains are falling. The geographic area covered by the rain may increase a bit overnight; so could the rain’s intensity. Mixed wintry precipitation is expected only at the highest elevations, roughly along I-81.

Through tonight: Showers and periods of light to moderate rain move through, along with patchy fog. Temperatures drop to the mid- to upper 30s. We could see up to a half-inch of rain tonight, but lately our rain systems have underperformed what weather data had suggested. North-northwest winds stay fairly light.

Tomorrow (Monday): Patchy fog with periods of rain and showers (even mixed with a few snowflakes) are possible through the morning. Make sure you have a warm layer and hat for the rest of the day. As rain intensity wanes into the late morning, wind intensity starts picking up. You’ll know the cold front has moved through when you experience a west-northwest wind gust near 35 mph.

A few peeks of sunshine may sneak through substantial cloud cover. Wind chills stay in the 30s despite the thermometer topping out in the mid- to upper 40s. Overnight, skies stay mainly clear as winds slowly calm a bit and low temperatures bottom out in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Not alone in cloud cover today

Missing the sun? So is everyone else in the northeastern corridor. In January it’s not uncommon to be robbed of sunshine. The days are still very short in the weeks following the winter solstice, and the sun angle is still low. This means large-scale weather systems and thick cloud cover are hard to avoid.

If clouds aren’t able to allow some semblance of a sunset on Monday, Tuesday is looking more promising in the sunshine department.

