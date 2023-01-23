PM Update: Widespread freeze ahead of a sunnier Tuesday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Morning showers scooted out of much of the area by midday, with sun and wind taking over in their wake. Gusts around 40 mph this afternoon helped give temperatures reaching highs in the mid- and upper 40s a bit of extra bite. Those winds diminish tonight and are not as strong Tuesday. Otherwise, conditions are rather seasonable.

Through tonight: Some clouds will stick around into the evening, but skies will trend clearer through the night. Seasonably cool temperatures will be the rule, with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds diminish through the night but stay gusty in the evening.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): It will be a mix of clouds and sun as some gusts remain. It won’t be as windy as today, with northwest breezes around 10 to 15 mph and occasional 30 mph gusts. Highs will be mainly in the mid-40s to around 50.

Leaving midwinter behind: Washington’s average daily temperature is now on the way up. After spending the last five days with a daily average of 37 degrees, we’ve bumped to 37.1 degrees today. Low temperature averages stay at their minimum of 29.5 degrees through the 26th before also ticking up.

