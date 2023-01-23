D.C.-area forecast: Another milder-than-normal week without meaningful snow

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of zero to 10. 4/10: The sun gradually returns after early showers, but a blustery breeze makes it an afternoon to bundle up. Express forecast Today: Early showers, then clearing, windy. Highs: 43-47.

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy, cold. Lows: 25-32.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy. Highs: 45-49. Forecast in detail We’ve been shut out of measurable snow so far this winter and that will probably remain the case through the end of this month. While we can’t rule out some wet snowflakes on Wednesday, accumulation is a long shot. On balance, temperatures will be above normal this week, much like every other week this month.

Today (Monday): Some showers linger in the early and midmorning hours before clearing skies. It’s rather blustery — not unlike Friday — with highs in the mid-40s. Winds are from the northwest at 15 to 25 mph, with some gusts over 30 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Mostly clear but rather cold, especially factoring in the wind. Lows range from near-freezing in the city to the mid-20s in our colder areas. Winds are from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph, with some higher gusts. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Winds ease some but it’s still breezy (some gusts from the west up to 20 mph). Mostly sunny skies help take an edge off the chill, with highs in the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Winds ease but there’s an increase in high clouds overnight. Lows range from the upper 20s in our colder areas to the mid-30s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Rain is likely on Wednesday, probably starting between midmorning and midday. The rain could briefly start as wet snow or sleet, or a wintry mix, especially west and northwest of the Beltway. Any wintry precipitation becomes all rain during the afternoon, with highs in the mid- to upper 40s. Rain ends after midnight, with gradual clearing toward Thursday morning. Lows are in the mid-30s. Confidence: Medium

Thursday is not unlike today. Skies become mostly sunny and it’s very blustery. Highs are in the mid-40s with some wind gusts probably over 30 mph. It’s still rather breezy Thursday night but winds start to wane toward morning, with lows from the mid-20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

The forecast for Friday to Sunday is a quiet one with mostly dry conditions expected amid variably cloudy skies. Highs are in the low to mid-40s Friday, moderating to the mid- to upper 40s over the weekend. Lows are mostly from the mid-20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium

