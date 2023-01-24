PM Update: Wet Wednesday, with maybe some conversational wintry mix to start

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It was a beautiful day, as long as you don’t mind above average temperatures. Warm conditions have been the story of the month so far, with the city in the running for the top five warmest months of January on record. But the peaceful weather is about to transition into stormier conditions, as much of Wednesday could be soggy.

Through Tonight: Tranquil conditions last through the evening and into the night. Clouds increase with time, especially after midnight. Lows are mainly in the low and mid-30s.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Some light precipitation passes during morning. This could be a wintry mix, but temperatures are generally too warm for concern. If it comes down heavily enough, there could be a light grassy coating, especially west and north. Following a potential break, steadier rain moves through during the afternoon and evening. Highs make it to the mid-40s or around 50. Rain gets out of here Wednesday evening. We could see a half inch to an inch by then.

Wintry Wednesday? Winter weather advisories have been hoisted well to our west and north, mainly in higher elevations west of the Blue Ridge or into southern Pennsylvania. In those areas, one to three inches of snow may fall, along with about a tenth of an inch of ice.

Places in a line from near Leesburg, through northern Montgomery County, and off toward northern Baltimore and northward have the best shot locally for any coating. In those locations, temperatures are above freezing pretty quick on Wednesday, so minimal issues are expected.

