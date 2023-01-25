D.C.-area forecast: Rainy today from late morning into evening; warmer this weekend

Today (Wednesday): Maybe a stray sprinkle or flurry through 9 a.m. or so, but otherwise mostly dry with temperatures mainly in the 30s. Rain looks to move in from west to east around 9 to 11 a.m., perhaps briefly mixing with a spotty snowflake or sleet pellet north and west of D.C. at the onset. The rain is heavy at times during the afternoon as temperatures stall in the low to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Rain should become more showery during the evening before ending from west to east by around midnight. Rain totals should end up somewhere around a half-inch to an inch. Clouds could break up a bit overnight with lows in the mid-30s to near 40. Confidence: Medium-High
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...
Tomorrow (Thursday): We’re partly sunny and windy, which definitely adds a chill. But with a wind direction from the west, the air mass doesn’t cool off all that much. Highs should get to the mid- to upper 40s with winds gusting from the west near 30 to 35 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Can’t rule out a flurry or light snow shower as winds diminish during the evening and overnight. Otherwise, we’re partly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Partly sunny Friday and maybe slightly cooler as far as temperatures are concerned, with highs in the mid-40s. But with lighter winds, around 10 mph or less, it probably feels a little warmer than Thursday. Continued partly cloudy Friday night with lows again in the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium-High
The weekend is looking fairly nice for late January. Saturday should be the brighter of the two days, with mostly sunny skies, while Sunday trends partly to mostly cloudy with a shower possible by late afternoon or evening. Both days should see somewhat mild highs near 50 to the low 50s. Saturday night lows settle in the 30s. Confidence: Medium