D.C.-area forecast: Rainy today from late morning into evening; warmer this weekend

Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 3/10: Mostly dry through much of the morning commute, then turning mostly miserable. Express forecast Today: Rain arriving late morning, heavy at times in afternoon. Highs: 40s.

Tonight: Evening showers, drier overnight. Lows: Mid-30s to near 40.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny and windy. Highs: Mid- to upper 40s. Forecast in detail Not so nice today, but not bad tomorrow through the weekend. A chilly rain moves in late this morning, perhaps starting with a spotty snowflake or sleet pellet, and continues before becoming more showery this evening. We’re partly sunny as temperatures continue seasonably cool tomorrow and Friday, with a gusty wind tomorrow, too, before a mostly pleasant and warmer weekend.

Today (Wednesday): Maybe a stray sprinkle or flurry through 9 a.m. or so, but otherwise mostly dry with temperatures mainly in the 30s. Rain looks to move in from west to east around 9 to 11 a.m., perhaps briefly mixing with a spotty snowflake or sleet pellet north and west of D.C. at the onset. The rain is heavy at times during the afternoon as temperatures stall in the low to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Rain should become more showery during the evening before ending from west to east by around midnight. Rain totals should end up somewhere around a half-inch to an inch. Clouds could break up a bit overnight with lows in the mid-30s to near 40. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): We’re partly sunny and windy, which definitely adds a chill. But with a wind direction from the west, the air mass doesn’t cool off all that much. Highs should get to the mid- to upper 40s with winds gusting from the west near 30 to 35 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Can’t rule out a flurry or light snow shower as winds diminish during the evening and overnight. Otherwise, we’re partly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Partly sunny Friday and maybe slightly cooler as far as temperatures are concerned, with highs in the mid-40s. But with lighter winds, around 10 mph or less, it probably feels a little warmer than Thursday. Continued partly cloudy Friday night with lows again in the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

The weekend is looking fairly nice for late January. Saturday should be the brighter of the two days, with mostly sunny skies, while Sunday trends partly to mostly cloudy with a shower possible by late afternoon or evening. Both days should see somewhat mild highs near 50 to the low 50s. Saturday night lows settle in the 30s. Confidence: Medium

