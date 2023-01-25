PM Update: Occasional rain through evening, turning windy into Thursday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors It was a cold midwinter rain kind of day, perhaps to remind us we don’t seem to get snow anymore. There were a few flakes in the air in the north and west suburbs, but most of it was conversational at best. As rain winds down and a cold front slides through, winds will crank late tonight. They’ll stay gusty through Thursday.

Through Tonight: Most of the rain has fallen. However, we should see more showers through midnight, along with some drizzle and fog. That could mean it’ll be tough to find any truly dry moments. Lows mainly fall to the mid- and upper 30s. Winds flip to the west and become gustier into dawn.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Mainly clear skies early give way to some increased cloud cover with time. It shouldn’t be worse than partly cloudy. Winds blow out of the west around 15 to 25 mph, with gusts around 40 mph. That’ll help temperatures in the 40s to near 50 feel chillier.

Advertisement

See Dan Stillman’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Rainy day: Through 4 p.m., rainfall totals are mainly in a quarter to half-inch range locally. D.C. has picked up 0.36 inches, Dulles is up to 0.35 inches and Baltimore has tallied 0.33 inches. We could see another tenth or two of an inch in spots before the rain ends.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article