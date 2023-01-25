Videos show tornado damage in Texas as severe weather moves southeast

A large tornado touched down near Houston on Jan. 24. The storm damaged homes, knocked down power lines and flooded streets. (Video: The Washington Post)

Residents in the southeast suburbs of Houston are picking up the pieces Wednesday after a strong tornado tore through neighborhoods the previous afternoon. Now the threat of severe weather is shifting to the Southeast, with a continued risk of strong to damaging winds and isolated tornadoes in extreme-southern Virginia, the Carolinas and Georgia.

The conditions on Tuesday favored dangerous thunderstorms but only along the immediate Gulf Coast. One tornado struck Pearland and Pasadena, Tex., before intensifying as it moved northeast, prompting the National Weather Service in Houston-Galveston to issue its first-ever “tornado emergency.” Meteorologists warned that the tornado, which was already ravaging structures, was “large and extremely dangerous.”

Thus far, the Weather Service has confirmed at least EF2 damage — corresponding to winds in the range of 111 to 135 mph or greater — though survey crews are still combing through the damage path for clues to confirm the tornado’s intensity.

A couple in Orange, Tex., escaped their RV and dove into a drainage ditch to shelter from a tornado that touched down in the area on Jan. 24. (Video: Zachary Peck-Chapman)

The storm system also brought heavy downpours. Houston picked up 4.04 inches of rain, more than 3.5 inches of which fell in just two hours. That makes it the second-wettest January day on record at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport, where bookkeeping dates to 1969.

24-hour estimated rainfall In inches as of 8 a.m., Jan. 25 1 2 4 6 Dallas TEXAS Houston New Orleans 100 MILES Corpus Christi THE WASHINGTON POST Source: NOAA 24-hour estimated rainfall In inches as of 8 a.m., Jan. 25 1 2 4 6 NORTH Houston 100 MILES Source: NOAA Corpus Christi THE WASHINGTON POST Source: NOAA 24-hour estimated rainfall In inches as of 8 a.m., Jan. 25 1 2 4 6 NORTH Houston 100 MILES Source: NOAA Corpus Christi THE WASHINGTON POST

Meanwhile, tornado watches were issued in the Florida Panhandle until 11 a.m. Wednesday and could expand farther east. Severe weather will close in on the Interstate 95 corridor during the evening, with storms pushing offshore before midnight.

It has been an exceptional January for severe weather. A staggering 159 preliminary reports of tornadoes have been received, with nearly a week left to go in the month — 16 stemmed from Tuesday’s swarm of storms. A typical January averages three dozen twisters over the Lower 48.

Tornadoes tear up Houston area

On Tuesday, a Level 3 out of 5 “enhanced” risk of severe weather stretched from south of the Matagorda Peninsula in Texas to the Mississippi Delta and Florida Panhandle. The National Weather Service warned of a “conditional” risk for strong tornadoes. While instability, or “juice” for storms, was meager, that limited buoyancy was offset by robust shear — a change of wind speed and/or direction with height.

In other words, thunderstorms weren’t expected to blossom to particularly great heights, but any clouds that spanned multiple layers were encouraged to rotate. This was especially true along the warm front itself, where storms were able to ingest more concentrated stream-wise vorticity, or horizontal twist, which then was tilted onto a vertical access.

That gave one thunderstorm cell south of Houston a bit of a boost during the midafternoon. A kink of rotation developed near Pearland around 3:15 p.m. and quickly went on to produce a tornado. Then that circulation swung northeast as a second area of spin developed a few miles to its north. At least two areas of rotation were present simultaneously, and it’s possible that two tornadoes may have been on the ground at the same time briefly.

It then appears that the vorticity, or spin, of both circulations merged east-northeast of Pearland, somewhere near the intersection of Interstate 45 and the Sam Houston Turnpike.

That then grew into a serious tornado, which spurred the National Weather Service to issue a dire tornado emergency for places along Route 330 between Baytown and Interstate 10 near McNair. It was the first time the Weather Service in Houston had ever done so. Debris was lofted more than 10,000 feet into the air.

“Came back from a week of leave to issue my first, and office’s first, tornado emergency,” tweeted Jimmy Fowler, the forecaster on duty at the Weather Service in Houston during the storms. “Kind of a blur and maybe blinked a total of 8 times all shift.”

A few additional tornadoes spun up in the Golden Triangle along the Texas-Louisiana border.

More severe storms Wednesday

A Level 2 out of 5 “slight risk” for severe weather has been drawn by the Storm Prediction Center, and it blankets the Carolinas, eastern Georgia and even the southern extremities of Virginia. Kitty Hawk, Hatteras and Wilmington in North Carolina, as well as Myrtle Beach and Charleston in South Carolina — and eventually Savannah and Tallahassee — are all in that zone. Raleigh-Durham and the Research Triangle are on the fringe, winding up instead in a Level 1 “marginal” risk zone.

The primary hazard will be strong to locally damaging straight-line winds of 50 to 60 mph. Tornadoes are a secondary concern, as will be brief but heavy rainfall.

On Wednesday morning, low pressure was moving out of western Tennessee to the northeast along the Ohio River. A warm front was draped across northeast Georgia into portions of South Carolina. As it lifts north, a lukewarm, comparatively humid air mass will waft north.

That will provide acute instability for thunderstorm growth. More impressive with this setup, however, is a pronounced dip in the jet stream, which is sweeping overhead.

That means any thunderstorms that form could “mix down” jet stream momentum from aloft, resulting in strong to locally damaging wind gusts. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out thanks to the magnitude of the shear.

Storms will line up along the cold front, which won’t clear the coast until early Thursday morning. Until then, having a way to be notified is imperative in case severe weather warnings are issued for your location.

