PM Update: It’s a bit chillier Friday, despite lighter winds

Winds gusting around 35 mph at times this afternoon helped keep highs near 50 feeling on the chillier side. Of course, 50 is still above average for temperatures in late January. Being on the warm side has been our thing this month. We change it up a bit into tomorrow, when it’ll be feeling more like January should.
Through tonight: Some clouds stick around into the evening. They’ll tend to dissipate after sunset. Under clearing skies, overnight lows make the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds diminish a bit with time.
Tomorrow (Friday): A mix of sun and clouds should do it. It’s also still a bit breezy, but less so than today. Highs are mainly in the low and mid-40s, which feels more like 30s thanks to the wind.
