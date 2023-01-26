D.C.-area forecast: Sunny but blustery before a milder weekend

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 5/10: Sunshine is glowing, but gusty winds are blowing. Express forecast Today: Mainly sunny with gusty winds. Highs: 43 to 47.

Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 26 to 32.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, light breeze. Highs: 41 to 45. Forecast in detail A windy day will help dry things out but also sweeps chillier air in that hangs tight tomorrow, too. The weekend is relatively pleasant with highs around 50 degrees. Clouds increase Sunday but rain showers should hold off until evening.

Today (Thursday): Clouds get booted out of the area early as west winds gust to around 30 mph. Despite the dominance of the sun much of the day, colder air is pouring in and temperatures struggle to climb at all. Highs are mainly in the mid-40s. Confidence: High

Tonight: The few clouds that pop up in the afternoon should quickly dissipate for a mainly clear night. West breezes remain moderate and make lows in the upper 20s to low 30s feel about 10 degrees colder. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Sunshine is abundant but the cold air is stuck over us, and highs are no better than low to mid-40s. Fortunately, those west winds steadily diminish. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: The night is quiet with calming breezes and partly cloudy skies. Lows dip to the upper 20s to lower 30s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

The cold air mass relents on Saturday. Sunshine pushes highs into the upper 40s to low 50s to encourage some outdoor activity. Winds are on the light side to boot. Lows overnight drop to the low to mid-30s. Confidence: High

Gulf moisture surges into the middle of the country Sunday and with a strong westerly upper-air flow, clouds are likely to steadily increase during the day. Highs are favored to still reach the low 50s. Showers are likely to hold off until evening and should be on the light side. Lows hold in the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium

Clouds gradually break up on Monday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. The partial clearing might allow a glimpse of the moon and Mars nearly on top of each other in the southeast evening sky. Confidence: Medium

