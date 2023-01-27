D.C.-area forecast: Some clouds and January chill today, but milder this weekend

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 6/10: Typical January chill! 🌬️Less wind than yesterday with a decent amount of sunshine. Only a tiny chance of a stray, brief bout of precipitation. Express forecast Today: Breezy, fairly sunny. Stray shower? Highs: Low to mid-40s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Less breeze. Lows: Upper 20s to low 30s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, slight breeze. Highs: Near 50 to mid-50s.

Sunday: Showers by afternoon. Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s. Forecast in detail After a return to typical January chill today, even with lighter winds, it’s a brief visit. We see milder air on the horizon. High temperatures over the weekend may top the 50-degree mark both days in most spots, warmest along and east of the I-95 corridor. Sorry to keep depressing snow lovers as D.C. eyes one of the latest first snowfalls on record.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Friday): Luckily west winds are not as blustery today, with only a couple of gusts near 20 mph. Skies are generally sunny, although morning and midday clouds could bubble up and yield a stray raindrop or graupel shower. High temperatures in the low to mid-40s feel more like mid- to upper 30s (at best) with the breeze. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Tonight: Skies are partly cloudy, and south-southwest breezes behave themselves, generally staying under 15 mph. Low temperatures aim for the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: High

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. Keep reading for the forecast into next week:

Saturday: Milder high temperatures near 50 to mid-50s arrive on southwesterly breezes. Winds may gust above 15 mph a few times. Sunshine levels could decrease as the day wears on, but it’s still probably a good outdoor day. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Skies are partly to mostly cloudy, with perhaps occasional high clouds filtering out the largely unfettered starlight. Low temperatures drop to the low to mid-30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday: Skies are mostly cloudy but a few morning peeks of sunshine are possible. Shower chances build midday and into the afternoon hours, but nothing too heavy or long lasting is currently expected. High temperatures still manage to get to the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunday night: A couple bands of moderate showers may move through overnight but still not much total rain is expected to fall, with more east. Low temperatures don’t sag too far too fast, mainly down into the upper 30s to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium

Clouds and perhaps some shower chances are on tap for Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures probably end up in a range of upper 40s to mid-50s for Monday, cooling down a bit more into the 40s for high temperatures on Tuesday. We’ll keep you posted on wind levels and details with rain timing and amounts, as forecasts confidence rises closer to the workweek. Confidence: Medium

GiftOutline Gift Article