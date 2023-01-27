PM Update: Rather pleasant Saturday, with a chance of showers Sunday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today was one of few with afternoon temperatures that were close to typical. In a very warm and snowless month, you feel January when it shows up. It’s a brief visit as warmer air is inbound for the weekend. If you want to spend a lot of time outdoors, tomorrow is probably the day for it. Sunday won’t be a washout, but you may need to dodge showers.

Through tonight: Winds will weaken with sunset, and skies should be mostly clear into the night. It will be a chilly one — upper 20s and lower 30s should do it in most spots.

Tomorrow (Saturday): It will be pleasant for late January (not exactly unusual this year). Skies should be partly to mostly sunny as temperatures rise to the low and mid-50s for highs. Winds should blow from the south-southwest around 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Any sunnier moments will probably be quite early as clouds increase. A chance for showers will spread from west to east during the midday and early afternoon. Most of the rainfall is expected to be light and spotty, but a chance of some raindrops will last into the night. Like Saturday, temperatures are expected to be in the low- and mid-50s.

