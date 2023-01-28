PM Update: Periodic showers for Sunday afternoon and evening.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

We got a little taste of spring weather today, as temperatures shot up into the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies. The run of mild and pleasant weather is a short one though, as an approaching cold front will bring widespread rain showers by Sunday afternoon. Much cooler weather awaits us on the other side of the cold front, with highs in the low 40s expected by Tuesday.

Through Tonight: Mild temperatures continue through the evening hours, with clouds increasing from the west. Cloudy skies overnight will help keep temperatures from falling off too much, with low generally ranging from 36-40 degrees under a light south wind at 5-10 mph, but increasing toward the morning.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Skies will be overcast from the start, and shower chances greatly increase from the late morning onward. High temperatures will likely top out in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees with some gusty southwest winds at 10-20 mph. Light rain will become more widespread after about 3 p.m., with a gradual drying out by the mid to late evening. Mostly cloudy with intermittent showers overnight tomorrow and lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

