D.C.-area forecast: Chance of light showers today; light rain or snow possible Tuesday

Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 5/10: Just a wishy-washy sort of day. Cloudy skies and some scattered or spotty light showers could dampen the mood a bit. At least it’s not too cold! Express forecast Today: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light midday showers. Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A few light showers possible. Lows: Near 40 to low 40s.

Tomorrow: Isolated morning shower? Mostly cloudy. Highs: Mid-50s. Forecast in detail The weather pattern turns more active today and during the week ahead. Shower chances increase late this morning, although any rain that does fall looks to be rather light. Sunshine is lacking the next few days, but one silver lining is that temperatures remain above average through tomorrow. Colder air arrives Tuesday, with a couple of shots at a light wintry mix Tuesday and Thursday.

Today (Sunday): Although cloudy, it’s a good morning to run errands before shower chances move in by late morning. That said, precipitation looks to be on the lighter side, with scattered or spotty showers possible mainly after 11 a.m. and during the afternoon. Daytime highs remain above average, in the upper 40s to low 50s. It’s a bit breezy at times as afternoon winds gust from the south near 20 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Skies remain cloudy with a lingering light shower possible into the early evening, and the chance of a few light showers overnight. Thanks to a mild breeze from the southwest, overnight lows should drop only to near 40 to the low 40s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Monday): It’s a somewhat dreary start to the workweek with mostly cloudy skies and maybe an isolated morning shower, although we could see some midday glimpses of sunshine. And it looks to be warmer with afternoon highs at least in the mid-50s. Don’t get too comfortable, though, as a cold front comes through late in the day. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Colder air moves in as breezes pick up a bit from the northwest. It’s another cloudy night, with lows in the 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

The colder air settles in Tuesday with highs only in the upper 30s to low 40s. Some periods of light rain or snow are possible late morning into evening. It’s also possible the precipitation stays more to our south. Be sure to check back for updates. Tuesday night lows bottom out in the 20s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Wednesday shapes up as a dry day between systems, with the potential for some sunshine. It also should be a cold day, with highs only in the upper 30s to near 40. That’s right, winter isn’t done with us yet!

Thursday looks a bit like Tuesday at the moment, with a chance of a light wintry mix during the day into the night and a chance the precipitation stays more to our south. Thursday highs aim for the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (→): Monitoring the potential for a light wintry mix on Tuesday and again on Thursday. In both cases, temperatures are probably above freezing, and there’s also a chance the precipitation misses to our south.

Dan Stillman contributed to this forecast.

