PM Update: One more day of warmth on Monday

January 29, 2023 at 5:56 p.m. EST

We just barely reached 5o degrees in D.C. today, but it was probably hard to enjoy with lots of shower activity afoot. Most of that shower activity is over for now, and we will just be left with the chance at a few raindrops and some areas of fog overnight. Monday will be quite mild, with temperatures near 60 degrees ahead of an approaching cold front. Get out and enjoy it if you can, as temperatures will be significantly cooler for the rest of the week.

Through Tonight: As the evening progresses, organized shower activity will gradually subside. The overnight period should be mostly dry, but there may be instances of drizzle here and there. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to around 40, and some patchy fog is expected to form as dawn approaches.

Tomorrow (Monday): In the morning, clouds may linger, but they will eventually dissipate, resulting in mostly sunny skies. The day will be warm, with temperatures reaching the upper 50s and low 60s, and a gentle south wind. Overnight, winds will shift to the northwest, causing temperatures to decrease, with lows in the low to mid-30s.

Auckland Airport Reopens: Today, New Zealand’s busiest and largest airport resumed international flights, just two days after heavy rainfall of over 10 inches in 24 hours caused significant disruption to operations.

