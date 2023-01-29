PM Update: One more day of warmth on Monday

We just barely reached 5o degrees in D.C. today, but it was probably hard to enjoy with lots of shower activity afoot. Most of that shower activity is over for now, and we will just be left with the chance at a few raindrops and some areas of fog overnight. Monday will be quite mild, with temperatures near 60 degrees ahead of an approaching cold front. Get out and enjoy it if you can, as temperatures will be significantly cooler for the rest of the week.