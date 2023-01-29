PM Update: One more day of warmth on Monday

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: As the evening progresses, organized shower activity will gradually subside. The overnight period should be mostly dry, but there may be instances of drizzle here and there. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to around 40, and some patchy fog is expected to form as dawn approaches.
Tomorrow (Monday): In the morning, clouds may linger, but they will eventually dissipate, resulting in mostly sunny skies. The day will be warm, with temperatures reaching the upper 50s and low 60s, and a gentle south wind. Overnight, winds will shift to the northwest, causing temperatures to decrease, with lows in the low to mid-30s.
Auckland Airport Reopens: Today, New Zealand’s busiest and largest airport resumed international flights, just two days after heavy rainfall of over 10 inches in 24 hours caused significant disruption to operations.
International flights resume tomorrow morning. People should check with airlines about their flight as schedules may be disrupted for several days, but security and border processes will be open from 3:30am tomorrow for the first scheduled flight at 6am.— Auckland Airport (@AKL_Airport) January 28, 2023
