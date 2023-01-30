PM Update: Turning colder, with rain and snow showers possible Tuesday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Don’t take today’s temperatures near 60 to mean much — they are fleeting. A cold front is on the way and it will set up a nearly weeklong return to winter. On the front end of that, we may see some showers turn to snow showers as time progresses Tuesday. For now, it doesn’t seem like much of a big deal.

Through Tonight: A cold front sinks through the area overnight. Mainly clear skies early evening turn cloudier wandering toward midnight, with the front passing somewhere thereafter. There could be a couple showers as it does so, with odds of raindrops growing into dawn. Temperatures are probably falling into and through the 40s by sunrise.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Showers or a period of light rain develops during the morning. It may be that precipitation mostly focuses on the southern half of the area. As colder air filters in, rain may to change to snow from north to south during the afternoon and evening. Most of this will be too light to do much but a dusting or so on grassy surfaces isn’t impossible into the night.

High temperatures happen overnight tonight, with afternoon readings dropping into a range of mid-30s to low 40s.

Spinning ice: It’s ice disk season. Somewhere — not here, of course. Hikers in the Scottish Highlands recently came across a beautiful example. These disks form thanks to current in the water as the ice melts.

🌀 A hiker captured the incredibly rare phenomenon of an ice disk on a mountain walk in the Scottish Highlands. pic.twitter.com/BlQjOnEk6b — LiverpoolWorld (@_LiverpoolWorld) January 25, 2023

