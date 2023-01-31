PM Update: Some snow in the air tonight, but not much likely to stick

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Intermittent light rain plagued much of the day. Add in temperatures dipping to around 40 this afternoon and it felt a lot more like January than it has most of the month. As temperatures continue to cool off into tonight, lingering rain will change to snow. We’re not likely to see a whole lot of snowfall, but in a season such as this, even the potential of a dusting is big news.

Through Tonight: After a lull in precipitation this evening, a period of rain and snow showers turning to light snow could break out overnight. Relatively mild temperatures near and above freezing during much of the snowfall probably will limit accumulation to a dusting or so on grassy or elevated surfaces. There may be a few slick spots north and west by the morning, with lows in a near-30-to-mid-30s range.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Keep an eye out for a couple of slick spots early. Otherwise, we should see clearing skies with time as winds kick up from the north. Highs will be pretty close to 40. Winds will gust upward of 25 mph in the afternoon.

Snow!? Washington has made it to its fifth-latest point in the season with no snow accumulation. It’s the least snow at this point since 1973. There’s a chance we will break the snowless streak tonight. The Weather Service is forecasting 0.2 inches for Washington, although that could be difficult. As we know, measuring much of anything can be tricky at the airport, so we’ll see …

