D.C.-area forecast: Cold with light rain today, maybe light snow tonight

Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 4/10: Colder, cloudy and clammy. Monday’s spring flirtation goes back into hibernation. Express forecast Today: Patchy light rain, mainly in the morning. Highs: 39 to 43.

Tonight: Chance of light rain and snow. Lows: 28 to 34.

Tomorrow: Becoming partly sunny. Highs: 39 to 43. Forecast in detail After surging into the low 60s on Monday, highs in the 30s and 40s for the rest of this week return us to winter reality. As colder weather arrives again, disturbances passing along the flow to our south will sometimes send some precipitation our way. For the most part, we’re looking at cold rain. But with colder weather in play, we can’t rule out some frozen precipitation at times. Friday and this weekend kick off with the coldest weather since December.

Today (Tuesday): Cloudy with patchy light rain chances, especially this morning in areas south and east of Washington. It’s much colder than yesterday with highs only in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds from the north at 5 to 10 mph with some higher gusts make it feel even chillier. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Some light precipitation may redevelop, especially late at night and predawn Wednesday. Any precipitation would begin as rain and could flip to some light snow. The best chance for this mix of precipitation is in the southern parts of the area, and any amounts are light. Given temperatures dropping into the upper 20s to low 30s for lows, it could get cold enough for a dusting of snow and a couple slick spots, but it would surprise us if this becomes a big deal. Confidence: Low-Medium

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Clouds decrease early in the day and skies eventually become partly sunny. Highs only manage to reach 35 to 40, with light breezes blowing from the north at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Partly to mostly cloudy with lows ranging from the 20s to near 30. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Clouds increase again on Thursday with highs in the low to mid-40s. An additional cold front could trigger some light rain, mainly south of the District, but the odds appear low. Cloudy conditions continue Thursday night with temperatures steady in the 30s before dropping toward freezing near dawn. Confidence: Medium

Friday features very cold and windy weather with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs only manage to reach the low to mid-30s, and temperatures could start dropping into the 20s by late afternoon. The gusty conditions make it feel about 10 degrees colder. Friday night is blustery and cold under mostly clear skies as temperatures dive through the 20s and into the low to midteens for lows. Wind chills tumble to near zero and even a bit below in some areas. Confidence: Medium

The first weekend of February starts quite cold Saturday, with highs in the 20s to near 30 and continued windy weather. Saturday night could see a few more clouds, with lows in the upper teens to low 20s. Clouds increase further on Sunday with highs rebounding to the mid-40s as we watch a weather system to the south that has the small chance to skirt the area with light rain or snow. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (→): Small chances of light snow late tonight and maybe Sunday.

