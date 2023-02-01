PM Update: Clouds thicken into Thursday as temperatures stay chilly

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

New month, new season. At least that’s how it felt out there today, despite a good deal of sunshine. Most of the snow that fell last night is gone, but high temperatures only made it to the upper 30s to around 40. That’s a handful below normal for the date. More chilly stuff is on the way into Thursday and for several days beyond.

Through Tonight: We expect high cloudiness into the night. Clouds will probably trend somewhat lower and thicker by sunrise. Temperatures should mainly fall to the mid- and upper-20s for lows. It could be colder in the city tonight than it was in all of January. Winds are light out of the north.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Thursday): A wave or two of weak low pressure should pass to our south. This will keep us cloudy, but any notable precipitation should stay well south. Still, we could see a passing shower or snowflake. Temperatures are expected to reach the low and mid-40s for highs. Winds will be from the south-southwest around 10 mph.

Advertisement

See Dan Stillman’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Weather whiplash: We’ve got another temperature roller coaster ahead. On Saturday, readings will likely struggle to get to 30 during the afternoon. By Wednesday, we could be talking about 60s. Beyond that? More ups and downs seem likely. You can tell we’re closing in on spring — even if there hasn’t been much winter.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article