D.C. finally gets first snow of the winter, fifth-latest on record

Snow was a no-show in and around D.C. during December and January, and prospects for more seem dim for the foreseeable future, with a major warm-up expected to arrive next week after a short-lived cold blast. But for one brief moment, the DMV finally has a measurable snow on the ground, or at least on the grass.

A weak area of low pressure dropped a dusting to 1 inch across the region early Wednesday morning, mainly between 2 and 6 a.m. Because air and pavement temperatures were mostly at or above freezing, the snow accumulated on grass, cars and some elevated surfaces, but not on roads.

Snow must accumulate at least 0.1 inches to be considered measurable. The wait for measurable snow this winter was reaching into record territory, according to statistics compiled by Capital Weather Gang’s Ian Livingston:

The 0.4 inches recorded at Reagan National Airport, D.C.’s official observing station, was the fifth-latest measurable snow on record for the nation’s capital. At Dulles International Airport, the 0.4 inches recorded was the latest measurable snow on record (the previous latest was Jan. 27 in 2009). At Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport, the 0.2 inches recorded was the third-latest on record.

For now, 1973 will remain the year of Washington’s latest measurable snow on record. It wasn’t until Feb. 23 of that year that D.C. recorded 0.1 inches of snow, which turned out to be the only measurable snow of the season.

This was also Washington’s 12th-longest snowless streak on record, with no measurable snow recorded for 325 days going back to last winter, until today.

The 0.4 inches of snow at Reagan National Airport is the eighth-least amount of snow in Washington this late in the season.

D.C. was joined by other major cities in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast that snapped record snowless streaks overnight. The 0.4 inches in Central Park was New York City’s latest measurable snow on record, while the 0.3 inches in Philadelphia was that city’s second-latest measurable snow on record.

Here is a selection of reported snow totals from across the region:

Reagan National Airport: 0.4 inches

BWI Airport: 0.2 inches

Dulles Airport: 0.4 inches

National Zoo: 0.4 inches

Laurel: 0.5 inches

Germantown: 0.5 inches

Potomac: 0.5 inches

Silver Spring: 0.2 inches

Chantilly: 1 inch

Fairfax: 0.8 inches

Dale City: 0.6 inches

Falls Church: 0.6 inches

Ashburn: 0.5 inches

Manassas: 0.4 inches

Vienna: 0.4 inches

Herndon: 0.3 inches

Reston: 0.3 inches

Leesburg: 0.3 inches

Alexandria: 0.2 inches

And now, your snow pictures!

Dustzilla 2023: First snow of the season in Washington DC ❄️ pic.twitter.com/RRyvai0nZ9 — C on the scene (@Conthescene) February 1, 2023

North Arlington is almost but not quite a winter wonderland. pic.twitter.com/I3iIpAXQtC — KingTurducken (@k_turducken) February 1, 2023

