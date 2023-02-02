PM Update: Arctic front arrives during predawn, wind chills in teens Friday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Washington has already managed colder back-to-back days in February than it did in January, and things are just getting started. A short-lived but intense Arctic blast is barreling toward us. It is on track to arrive before the sun comes up. When you head outside tomorrow, it will be like a whole other world.

Through Tonight: Clouds will hang on through the evening and into the night. The Arctic front will announce itself with strong winds out of the north before sunrise. Temperatures should dip to near and below freezing by morning. There could be a passing snowflake.

Tomorrow (Friday): Winds should be gusting in a 30 to 40 mph range from morning into midday. Wind chills will probably settle into the teens for most of the day. Daytime temperatures should mainly be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. There should be more sun than not, but there could be a passing flurry.

Wind chills are expected to fall into the single digits near sunset and then toward zero overnight as actual lows fall to about 10 or 15 degrees.

See David Streit's forecast through the weekend.

Records? While it will be very cold Friday night and Saturday morning, low temperatures should be safely above records. Washington would need to fall to 2 degrees or lower for a record low, and Baltimore would need to dip to 5 degrees. Both were set more than 100 years ago — a reminder that today’s cold isn’t quite what it used to be.

