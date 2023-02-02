D.C.-area forecast: Seasonably chilly today before Friday’s Arctic blast

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 6/10: Morning clouds keep sun dim, chances for six more weeks of winter look grim. Express forecast Today: Clouds gradually break up. Highs: 41 to 45.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, gusty winds build. Lows: 26 to 32.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and blustery. Temperatures falling into the 20s. Forecast in detail Seasonable cold today gives way to a quick Arctic punch tomorrow that lingers into Saturday. As usual, warming comes right back by Sunday. You would think that with all this back-and-forth, there would be some showers, but you would be wrong, as sunshine dominates.

Today (Thursday): Clouds should be thick enough at daybreak to save Punxsutawney Phil from forecasting six more weeks of winter, but the groundhog often has a mind of his own, so we’ll see! As the day wears on, clouds part but do not fully dissipate as highs reach the low 40s. Breezes are light from the southwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds increase overnight with gusty northwest winds arriving late night. Readings fall to the upper 20s and low 30s by dawn. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Strong northwest winds gusting up to 35 mph pump in the Arctic air throughout the day. Temperatures slowly but surely drop, ending up in the mid-20s by sunset. Wind chills are in the teens for much of the day. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: The winds are still brisk from the northwest and, with air temperatures bottoming out in the teens, wind chill readings drop to near zero. Skies are mostly clear. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Winds calm Saturday and sunshine is abundant. Warming comes only slowly with highs not likely to exceed the low to mid-30s. South winds start to accelerate by dusk and help to keep lows from falling below the low to mid-20s overnight. Confidence: Medium-High

Steady south winds on Sunday ensure that the cold air is scoured out and highs should reach the upper 40s to low 50s. Skies are partly sunny during the day and clear out overnight. Lows at night settle in the low to mid-30s. Confidence: Medium

Monday is mainly sunny and mild with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s, very typical of this winter. Confidence: Medium

