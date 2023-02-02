Stargazers admire rare green comet, visible for first time in 50,000 years

Time-lapse images show Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) as it made its closest approach to Earth in 50,000 years. (Video: Associated Press)

Stargazers have been gathering to watch as a spectacular green comet makes its closest approach to Earth in tens of thousands of years. Comet C/2022 E3, at its closest to Earth on Wednesday and Thursday of this week, will be visible from various parts of our planet during the first half of February.

Scientists calculated the orbital period of the comet as 50,000 years. For context, that means it hasn’t appeared in our night skies since Neanderthals and woolly mammoths roamed the Earth.

The rare comet, passing our planet from 28 million miles away, is best visible using a pair of binoculars or a telescope.

After the comet passes us this time, it won’t be seen again by any person now living.

In Omsk, Russia, stargazers and amateur astronomers wrapped up warmly and stood in the snow Wednesday to take part in this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Far away in the Salmi Desert, northwest of Kuwait City, astrophotographers waited patiently in the early hours of Thursday for the comet to appear.

The green glow of the comet could also be seen passing the Pico de las Nieves, the second-highest peak on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain.

Not everyone had to wait outdoors in the dark to look at the comet. In Corinth, Greece, astronomers could be seen surveying photographs taken by a telescope at the Kryoneri Observatory.

Comet C/2022 E3 was discovered by astronomers Bryce Bolin and Frank Masci last year with the Zwicky Transient Facility telescope (ZTF) at the Palomar Observatory in California.

NASA planetary expert Stefanie Milam says this month’s event will allow scientists to look for the “fingerprints” of molecules found in our atmosphere — such as water, carbon dioxide and methane — on the comet.

Astronomers in Corinth, Greece, observed a green comet as it made its closest approach to Earth in 50,000 years on Feb. 1.

