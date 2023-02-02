As ice storm nears end, 500K customers in the dark in Texas, mid-South

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Nearly a half-million customers awoke to no electric power on Thursday morning from Texas to Tennessee following a high-impact overnight battering of freezing rain, sleet and thunderstorms. At least nine people have died on slick roads since Monday, according to the Associated Press, with travel expected to remain treacherous until temperatures warm and the ice begins to melt into Friday.

The bulk of power outages Thursday were in Texas, where over 400,000 customers were in the dark. Outages numbered around 67,000 in Arkansas, 24,000 in Mississippi and 20,000 in Tennessee, where additional waves of freezing rain were causing ice buildup on exposed surfaces, bringing down tree limbs and power lines.

Thirteen million Americans were under ice storm warnings during the height of the storm Wednesday, which included Memphis, Little Rock, Dallas-Fort Worth and Abilene, Tex. No fewer than three to four rounds of freezing mist, drizzle and rain moved through the affected area.

Advertisement

In some areas, thunder and lightning accompanied bursts of sleet or freezing rain. That was the case in northwest Arkansas midway between Bentonville and Fayetteville, where lightning struck and damaged a home in Tontitown. The electricity blasted holes in the roof and ceiling, coating the room below in sawdust and sheetrock.

Thunder and lightning also rumbled through Dallas on Tuesday morning with the most significant round of icing.

“Basically all morning, Tuesday morning, we had a pretty good swath of convective sleet, or thunder sleet,” said Hunter Reeves, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth, in a phone interview Thursday morning. “It was right over the Metroplex.”

Got this image during yesterday’s thundersleet on OK-33 a few miles west of I-44 pic.twitter.com/yASjlYKagd — Richard Cox, Author (@coxric) January 31, 2023

The greater Dallas-Fort Worth area wound up with about a quarter to a third of an inch of icy glaze, forcing the closure of several roadways. It’s been barely two years since a devastating 133-car pileup on Interstate 35 West in Fort Worth, which claimed six lives after freezing drizzle iced over elevated roadways. Reeves said that tragedy may have helped motivate better public preparedness this time.

Advertisement

“I think the [2021 disaster] was fresh in people’s minds,” he said. “Our messaging was a little bit different and more well-received this time, and TxDOT has been doing a fantastic job, too. They closed the express lanes, and that’s where that past accident happened. People saw that and realized it was serious.”

In his area, he said, the greatest ice totals were actually observed south and east of the Dallas area.

“We’re still getting those reports in, but some of the most significant reports have been to our south near Waco,” Reeves explained. “Counties in a path to the east of our area, which the Texas power outage map shows pretty well, got the worst of it, too. Up near Paris, Texas, there’s been a report of a half inch of ice accretion. There have been trees down and power outages.”

Today we play: Is This Llano County or Is This Hoth? pic.twitter.com/XStNmLHABR — Will Leverett (@312Will) February 2, 2023

The greatest freezing rain total from the entire storm actually came from the Riley Mountains in Llano County, Tex., located on the Edwards Plateau about 40 to 50 miles northwest of Austin. A three-day total of 0.8 inches was noted.

Advertisement

Fischer, Tex., north of San Antonio, had reported 0.75 inches of ice accumulation as of early Wednesday, but that report hadn’t been updated yet Thursday morning.

“Austin was pretty heavily impacted with a widespread quarter to a half inch of ice accumulations,” said Keith White, a meteorologist at the local Weather Service office. “San Antonio was largely spared from the worst of this storm, though the northern portions of the city did see some ice and some issues, especially Tuesday morning.”

To the northeast, ice accumulations were equally severe. Parts of the central Mississippi Valley saw more ice than forecast. While Jonesboro, Ark., had tallied a quarter-inch of ice as of Wednesday evening, Trenton, in Gibson County, Tenn., was up to 0.55 inches. Two-thirds of an inch was measured in Bartlett in Shelby County.

Advertisement

Some of the wintry precipitation even made it into Middle Tennessee, where Nashville was affected by light freezing drizzle and occasional freezing fog during the predawn hours Thursday. Temperatures had warmed to 34 degrees by 9 a.m. Central time, though some of the outlying suburbs were still below freezing.

A tractor-trailer jackknifed and wound up in the ditch on I-40 just west of Memphis on Tuesday.



Roads have become treacherous in the Memphis area as more ice continues to build up today. #TNwx #ARwx #ice pic.twitter.com/dGvUJbnC4c — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) February 1, 2023

The days-long episode of icing is owed to “overrunning,” or the process by which mild, moisture-rich air slides over a shallow, dense mass of cold air hugging the ground. That allows liquid rain to fall through the warm layer aloft, only freezing into an icy rime once it falls onto the chilly surface.

On Tuesday night, a weather balloon launched by the National Weather Service in Fort Worth reported a ground-level temperature of 26.8 degrees, but measured readings around 47 degrees a mile up.

“These type of events aren’t common,” Reeves said. “More or less we get one every year or every few years. We get that cold, shallow, dense air near the surface, with warm flow from the southwest that’s just kind of hanging out.”

Leading up to the event, large-scale weather models struggled to pinpoint where the southern lip of cold air mass, nudged south by Arctic high pressure over the central Plains, would park. But about 72 hours before, more sensitive high-resolution models began to come into agreement that places like Austin and San Antonio would be on the fringe.

Advertisement

“The global models do struggle with these events, but once we got within three days of the start of the event, we were clearly able to see the potential for below-freezing temperatures leading to freezing rain,” White said. “The NAM [weather model] does really well handling these shallow cold air masses. But not every model was able to tell us that the city of Austin would have significant impacts.”

Predicting freezing rain doesn’t require knowing where rain will fall into subfreezing air — it also necessitates accurately forecasting precipitation rates. Counterintuitively, lighter rain and drizzle actually freeze faster than heavier rain. That’s due to three factors:

Smaller droplets have a greater surface area to volume ratio, which means they can be chilled more efficiently by a cold air mass outside the drop.

Larger droplets have a better chance of being heavy and dropping off trees, signposts and other surfaces. Smaller droplets would cling to and freeze on them.

Raindrops release a small amount of “latent heat” when they freeze, which can acutely warm the surrounding puddle/patch of water. That slows freezing.

“Two nights ago, when we had the primary freezing rain event between midnight and 6 a.m., the rainfall rates were relatively high, and that likely did help prevent things from being relatively worse,” White said. “When the rainfall rates were relatively high, more of the rain is able to fall off the trees before it freezes. If all the rain had frozen, we would have had more issues.”

Advertisement

In Austin, he said that wind combined with small droplets to make a bad situation even worse.

“For a couple of hours [Wednesday], ice accretion in Austin was better than overall rainfall,” explained White. “Only 0.02 inches of liquid-equivalent … the droplets … was measured, but 0.03 inches of ice accretion.” That’s because wind blew more droplets horizontally objects.

Fortunately, the precipitation is winding down, but not before ending as a few splotches of patchy drizzle or freezing drizzle. Residents in Texas, Arkansas, southern Oklahoma, Arkansas, northwest Mississippi and western Tennessee should remain vigilant and alert of possible slick spots for the remainder of the day.

GiftOutline Gift Article