D.C.-area forecast: Arctic blast is here, with numbing wind chills through tonight

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Friday): North-northwest wind gusts over 30 mph, if not nearing 40 mph, are possible. This should keep wind chills in the teens all day, despite daytime high temperatures on the thermometer making it toward the upper 20s to mid-30s in the warmest spots — before falling throughout much of the day. Skies are mostly sunny, despite a stray flurry possible midday into afternoon hours, especially northwest of town. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Wind chills keep falling, with single digits possible. Windiest and chilliest spots may see some zero-degree wind chills near dawn. The actual low temperatures on the thermometer fall to about the 10-to-16-degree range. Northwest wind gusts around 25 mph still pester us. Skies should be clear if you want to find the green comet, but be careful not to stay outside too long. Confidence: Medium-High
Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. Keep reading for the forecast into next week …
Saturday: Winds are pretty calm, especially in the morning. Sunshine dominates with blue skies. Temperatures are slow to budge at first, but by late afternoon we should reach the low to mid-30s. Comparatively mild. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Clouds may increase a bit overnight and this could help buoy low temperatures. Downtown may only get as cool as the low 30s. Outside of the Beltway may see some mid-20s. Light but steady southerly breezes are also helping bring in slightly warmer air. Confidence: Medium
Sunday: Cloud levels are a question mark but for now let’s say partly sunny skies look probable. High temperatures should still manage the upper 40s to low 50s, even with some cloud cover. South-southwest winds are continuing to bring in milder air. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Sunday night: Skies are partly to mostly cloudy as it stands now. Low temperatures aim to settle in the low to mid-30s. Winds die down toward calm levels after midnight, with any luck. Confidence: Medium
High temperatures in the 50s for Monday and Tuesday may have a couple of wind gusts near 25 mph accompanying at times. Sunshine should dominate Monday, while additional clouds currently aim to move in during the day Tuesday. We’ll keep you posted on details like wind and cloud level specifics as our forecast confidence rises closer to the workweek. Confidence: Medium