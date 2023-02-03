D.C.-area forecast: Arctic blast is here, with numbing wind chills through tonight

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 3/10: Arctic🌬️chill arrives in force with teens for daytime wind chills and temperatures falling from the 30s. Bundle the heck up! At least it’s mainly sunny. Express forecast Today: Windy. Falling temperatures. Highs: Upper 20s to mid-30s.

Tonight: Very cold with some wind. Lows: 10 to 16.

Tomorrow: Sunny, slight breeze. Highs: Low to mid-30s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, slight breeze. Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s. Forecast in detail Our arctic front has arrived. Daytime temperatures fall out of the 30s and probably into the 20s in many spots. Wind chills are likely to stay in the teens today but should approach zero tonight. The most dangerously low wind chills are possible tonight in the highest elevations west and north of town. Cover that exposed skin!

Today (Friday): North-northwest wind gusts over 30 mph, if not nearing 40 mph, are possible. This should keep wind chills in the teens all day, despite daytime high temperatures on the thermometer making it toward the upper 20s to mid-30s in the warmest spots — before falling throughout much of the day. Skies are mostly sunny, despite a stray flurry possible midday into afternoon hours, especially northwest of town. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Wind chills keep falling, with single digits possible. Windiest and chilliest spots may see some zero-degree wind chills near dawn. The actual low temperatures on the thermometer fall to about the 10-to-16-degree range. Northwest wind gusts around 25 mph still pester us. Skies should be clear if you want to find the green comet, but be careful not to stay outside too long. Confidence: Medium-High

Saturday: Winds are pretty calm, especially in the morning. Sunshine dominates with blue skies. Temperatures are slow to budge at first, but by late afternoon we should reach the low to mid-30s. Comparatively mild. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds may increase a bit overnight and this could help buoy low temperatures. Downtown may only get as cool as the low 30s. Outside of the Beltway may see some mid-20s. Light but steady southerly breezes are also helping bring in slightly warmer air. Confidence: Medium

Sunday: Cloud levels are a question mark but for now let’s say partly sunny skies look probable. High temperatures should still manage the upper 40s to low 50s, even with some cloud cover. South-southwest winds are continuing to bring in milder air. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday night: Skies are partly to mostly cloudy as it stands now. Low temperatures aim to settle in the low to mid-30s. Winds die down toward calm levels after midnight, with any luck. Confidence: Medium

High temperatures in the 50s for Monday and Tuesday may have a couple of wind gusts near 25 mph accompanying at times. Sunshine should dominate Monday, while additional clouds currently aim to move in during the day Tuesday. We’ll keep you posted on details like wind and cloud level specifics as our forecast confidence rises closer to the workweek. Confidence: Medium

