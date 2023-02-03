PM Update: One of the coldest nights in years as wind chills dip toward zero

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Temperatures fell to and below freezing despite sunshine today, behind a powerful Arctic front that plowed through this morning. Wind chills in the teens during the afternoon are headed lower tonight as this quick shot of deep cold heads toward peak. Wind chills approach zero in northern suburbs while dipping to around 5 degrees elsewhere. Very dry air is in town as well, so you might want to grab some lip balm and flip on the humidifier.

Through tonight: Wind chills dip into the single digits within a few hours of sunset. Mainly clear skies rule through the night, but winds continue to blow. Low temperatures are mainly in the low teens to near 10 outside the Beltway with perhaps midteens downtown. Wind chills are in a range of near zero to around 5 late at night into the morning.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Advertisement

Tomorrow (Saturday): Sunshine rules and winds turn lighter for a time after sunrise. By afternoon, winds are turning to come from the south around 10 mph. High temperatures should end up within a couple degrees of freezing.

Sunday: Coming off seasonably chilly lows in the mid- and upper 20s, high temperatures likely head to around 50, give or take a few degrees. There’s more cloudiness than Saturday, but we should still see at least partial sunshine. Winds are a bit gusty from the south.

Freezing spray advisory: In a rare occurrence locally, a freezing spray advisory is up for 7 tonight through 7 a.m. Saturday for parts of the Chesapeake Bay, Patapsco River including Baltimore Harbor, and the Chester River. Given winds of 10 to 20 knots, with gusts to 30 knots, moderate freezing spray accumulation is possible (think freezing rain, but on a boat). Additionally, a small craft advisory is in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday in the same areas.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article