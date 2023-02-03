From snowy West to snow-starved East, a map of winter winners and losers

You know it’s a strange winter when West Texas gets more snow than New York City.
Seasonal snowfall totals
Through Feb. 1
20
1
5
10
30 feet
or more
No measurable
snow
Wash.
N.D.
Mont.
Ore.
S.D.
Idaho
Wyo.
Neb.
Nev.
Mount Werner
34.8 feet
Utah
Mammoth
Mountain
42.9 feet
Calif.
Colo.
Kan.
Okla.
Ariz.
N.M.
Tex.
New York and other major cities in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast snapped record snowless streaks this week.
Maine
Buffalo
9.7 feet
Vt.
Minn.
N.H.
Wis.
N.Y.
Mass.
Minneapolis
4.6 feet
Conn.
Mich.
R.I.
Pa.
N.J.
Iowa
Ohio
Ind.
Md.
Del.
Ill.
W. Va.
Va.
Mo.
Ky.
N.C.
Tenn.
Ark.
S.C.
Miss.
Ala.
Ga.
La.
Fla.
Note: comparable seasonal snowfall data for
Alaska and Hawaii is not available
When atmospheric rivers pummeled the West Coast in January, a seemingly endless parade of storms dumped more than 25 feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada. Higher elevations typically get more snow, of course, but by Feb. 2 the Sierras had recorded more than double the normal snowfall, according to California Department of Water Resources data.
Meanwhile, the other side of the country has had its share of precipitation. Buffalo was overwhelmed in December when much of its total-to-date fell in a few days. But above-normal January temperatures in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic meant much rain and only a paltry dusting of snow in major cities.
New York, Philadelphia and Washington had no measurable snow at all until a small burst early on Feb. 1. It was New York’s latest first snow on record, second-latest for Philadelphia and fifth-latest for the D.C. area.
The unprecedented warmth has led to a speedier start to spring, although one groundhog would disagree. On Feb. 2, Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter — but according to NOAA, he’s right only 40 percent of the time.