From snowy West to snow-starved East, a map of winter winners and losers

By
and  
 
February 3, 2023 at 9:34 a.m. EST

Seasonal snowfall totals

Through Feb. 1

20

1

5

10

30 feet

or more

No measurable

snow

Wash.

N.D.

Mont.

Ore.

S.D.

Idaho

Wyo.

Neb.

Nev.

Mount Werner

34.8 feet

Utah

Mammoth

Mountain

42.9 feet

Calif.

Colo.

Kan.

Okla.

Ariz.

N.M.

Tex.

New York and other major cities in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast snapped record snowless streaks this week.

Maine

Buffalo

9.7 feet

Vt.

Minn.

N.H.

Wis.

N.Y.

Mass.

Minneapolis

4.6 feet

Conn.

Mich.

R.I.

Pa.

N.J.

Iowa

Ohio

Ind.

Md.

Del.

Ill.

W. Va.

Va.

Mo.

Ky.

N.C.

Tenn.

Ark.

S.C.

Miss.

Ala.

Ga.

La.

Fla.

Note: comparable seasonal snowfall data for

Alaska and Hawaii is not available

You know it’s a strange winter when West Texas gets more snow than New York City.

The peaks and valleys in the map above represent snowfall, not elevation, so the map shows just how uneven the distribution has been since Sept. 30, the start of the National Weather Service’s snowy season. The difference is especially stark on the edges of the country.

When atmospheric rivers pummeled the West Coast in January, a seemingly endless parade of storms dumped more than 25 feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada. Higher elevations typically get more snow, of course, but by Feb. 2 the Sierras had recorded more than double the normal snowfall, according to California Department of Water Resources data.

Meanwhile, the other side of the country has had its share of precipitation. Buffalo was overwhelmed in December when much of its total-to-date fell in a few days. But above-normal January temperatures in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic meant much rain and only a paltry dusting of snow in major cities.

New York, Philadelphia and Washington had no measurable snow at all until a small burst early on Feb. 1. It was New York’s latest first snow on record, second-latest for Philadelphia and fifth-latest for the D.C. area.

The unprecedented warmth has led to a speedier start to spring, although one groundhog would disagree. On Feb. 2, Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter — but according to NOAA, he’s right only 40 percent of the time.

