D.C.-area forecast: Still cold today, but back above average for Sunday

Today (Saturday): Lots of sun in the morning and probably throughout the day. Highs are near or a smidgen above freezing. Winds turn to come out of the south and increase during the afternoon, gusting around 25 mph or so and adding a bit of bite to the air. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Clouds increase into the night, leaving skies partly to mostly cloudy. That helps it stay a good deal milder than last night, with lows probably ending up mainly in the mid- and upper 20s. Winds continue to blow from the south, with gusts around 20 or 25 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Sunday): It’s a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures should try to run into the low 50s or so. Quite the swing! The warmth is coming in on continued gusty south wind. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Clouds may remain numerous into the evening, but skies should tend to be clearer into dawn. Lows should be mainly above freezing, or in the mid- and upper 30s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
More sun than not seems like a good bet Monday. Temperatures warm up a bit further, probably aiming for the low and mid-50s for highs. Confidence: Medium
Confidence on sky conditions diminishes a bit by Tuesday. For now, partial sunshine is fairly likely. Highs may bump a notch again, largely reaching the mid-50s. Confidence: Medium