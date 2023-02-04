D.C.-area forecast: Still cold today, but back above average for Sunday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 4/10: At least a little better than Friday, with lighter wind and somewhat milder afternoon readings. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: Low to mid-30s.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows: Mid- to upper 20s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Highs: Low 50s. Forecast in detail Wind chills fell to near zero overnight. The good news with this Arctic blast, if all it’s going to give us is cold wind, is it’s short lived. Today’s still quite chilly, with highs more than 10 degrees below average. By tomorrow readings are back above 50 as we head into another warm spell.

Today (Saturday): Lots of sun in the morning and probably throughout the day. Highs are near or a smidgen above freezing. Winds turn to come out of the south and increase during the afternoon, gusting around 25 mph or so and adding a bit of bite to the air. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds increase into the night, leaving skies partly to mostly cloudy. That helps it stay a good deal milder than last night, with lows probably ending up mainly in the mid- and upper 20s. Winds continue to blow from the south, with gusts around 20 or 25 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): It’s a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures should try to run into the low 50s or so. Quite the swing! The warmth is coming in on continued gusty south wind. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds may remain numerous into the evening, but skies should tend to be clearer into dawn. Lows should be mainly above freezing, or in the mid- and upper 30s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

More sun than not seems like a good bet Monday. Temperatures warm up a bit further, probably aiming for the low and mid-50s for highs. Confidence: Medium

Confidence on sky conditions diminishes a bit by Tuesday. For now, partial sunshine is fairly likely. Highs may bump a notch again, largely reaching the mid-50s. Confidence: Medium

