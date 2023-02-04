PM Update: Gusty winds persist, but much more mild on Sunday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It was a cold morning for sure around the region, although nowhere near as cold as it was in New England. Temperatures just barely recovered to the freezing mark, but gusty winds kept a significant chill in the air. Thankfully, this shot of cold air is short lived. Winds will remain gusty on Sunday, but temperatures will be a good 20 degrees warmer, a trend that will continue beyond this weekend.

Through Tonight: Gusty winds will persist into the night. Despite this, temperatures are expected to remain relatively constant, with lows ranging from the mid-20s to the upper 20s. The winds, blowing at 10-20 mph from the southwest, will result in wind chill values in the teens.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, tending toward more sunshine as the day progresses. Winds will continue to be strong out of the southwest at 10-25 mph. Temperatures will be significantly warmer though, with highs reaching the low 50s. Clouds build in tomorrow night and winds should relax a bit with mild temperatures ranging from the low to mid 30s.

