D.C.-area forecast: Trending toward spring this week, after we shake off early-Sunday chill

Today (Sunday): Most of us start the day in the chilly 20s. But winds picking up out of the south, with some gusts around 20 to 30 mph, warm us up to a few degrees above average by afternoon. Highs should reach the low 50s under partly sunny skies, maybe with a few more added clouds by day’s end. The breeze makes it feel slightly colder than it is. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Although dry, it’s mostly cloudy through much of the night. Clouds begin to diminish toward dawn, but stick around long enough to keep most of us from dropping below freezing, with lows in the mid- to upper 30s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Monday): It’s a partly to mostly sunny and relatively pleasant start to the workweek, with afternoon highs heading for the low 50s. It will, however, feel a bit cooler than that as winds from the northwest gust near 25 to 30 mph at times. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Winds diminish during the evening and become light overnight. Otherwise, we’re partly cloudy to mostly clear with lows in the low 30s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
We’re partly to mostly sunny Tuesday with highs in the mid-50s and mainly light winds. Tuesday night lows only drop back to the low 40s. All in all, a mild day and night, as our average high and low this time of year is in the mid-40s and mid-20s, respectively. Confidence: Medium-High
Wednesday could bring increasing clouds but should be mild nonetheless, with highs making a run at 60 degrees or just above. Confidence: Low-Medium
We’ll be monitoring the return of rain chances for Thursday and Friday, so stay tuned.