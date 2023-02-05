D.C.-area forecast: Trending toward spring this week, after we shake off early-Sunday chill

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

7/10: After a frigid start to the weekend, breezy southerly winds help temperatures to near 50 or higher today. What a relief! Express forecast Today: Partly sunny, breezy, warmer by afternoon. Highs: Low 50s.

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy, diminishing wind. Lows: Mid- to upper 30s.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy, mild afternoon. Highs: Low 50s. Forecast in detail After one more chilly morning today, rising temperatures are the main story by this afternoon and into this week, contrary to what Punxsutawney Phil had to say. There’s still time for cold winter weather to make a comeback, and a gusty breeze today and tomorrow offers a slight chill, but for now we’re trending more like spring with highs probably near or above 60 by Wednesday.

Today (Sunday): Most of us start the day in the chilly 20s. But winds picking up out of the south, with some gusts around 20 to 30 mph, warm us up to a few degrees above average by afternoon. Highs should reach the low 50s under partly sunny skies, maybe with a few more added clouds by day’s end. The breeze makes it feel slightly colder than it is. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Although dry, it’s mostly cloudy through much of the night. Clouds begin to diminish toward dawn, but stick around long enough to keep most of us from dropping below freezing, with lows in the mid- to upper 30s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Monday): It’s a partly to mostly sunny and relatively pleasant start to the workweek, with afternoon highs heading for the low 50s. It will, however, feel a bit cooler than that as winds from the northwest gust near 25 to 30 mph at times. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Winds diminish during the evening and become light overnight. Otherwise, we’re partly cloudy to mostly clear with lows in the low 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

We’re partly to mostly sunny Tuesday with highs in the mid-50s and mainly light winds. Tuesday night lows only drop back to the low 40s. All in all, a mild day and night, as our average high and low this time of year is in the mid-40s and mid-20s, respectively. Confidence: Medium-High

Wednesday could bring increasing clouds but should be mild nonetheless, with highs making a run at 60 degrees or just above. Confidence: Low-Medium

We’ll be monitoring the return of rain chances for Thursday and Friday, so stay tuned.

