PM Update: Sunny but a bit blustery on Monday

D.C. nearly hit 60 degrees today, which was about a 30 degree jump from where we were with temperatures on Saturday. It was quite an impressive turnaround, with Sunday feeling likely a completely different season compared to Saturday. A fast-moving cold front will race though the region in the early morning hours, limiting temperatures a bit on Monday and keeping the gusty winds in place for at least one more day.

Through Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies will clear out this evening and leave us with a mostly cloudless overnight period. Winds will stay a bit gusty from the southwest at 10-20 mph, before eventually switching over to the northwest just before sunrise. Temperatures won’t be as cold as the previous few nights, with lows ranging from the mid to upper 30s.

Tomorrow (Monday): It will be a mostly bright and sunny day, but with continued gusty winds from the northwest at 10-20 mph. That northwest flow will keep temperatures in check a bit more, with highs topping out right around 50 degrees. Wind chill values will dip into the 30s at times. Winds will finally back off Monday night, and with mostly clear conditions as well, temperatures will drop into the upper 20s.

See Molly Robey's forecast through the week.

