PM Update: Clouds dissipate tonight; there should be more sun Tuesday

Despite forecasts for sunshine today, a finger-shaped mass of clouds moved over the area. Temperatures, though, were in the mild range: near-50 to mid-50s. Gusty winds made it feel a little chillier than that. They were out of the northwest, around 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 or 35 mph. It should calm as the sun sets, and it’s set to be seasonable to mild through Tuesday.

Through Tonight: Clouds will tend to dissipate overnight, although they may increase again by sunrise. Lows will range from the mid-20s to lower 30s. Winds should become light and variable after dark.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): It may be another day with more clouds than sun, but at least some of it is likely to be high cloudiness, making it more like filtered sun. High temperatures are expected to be in the lower 50s or so. Winds are likely to blow from the south around 10 to 15 mph.

Mainly calm: It’s a rare occurrence of late in the Lower 48. Little precipitation was to be found this afternoon. The only active warnings are for wind in some remote locations and flooding for ongoing river flooding in the South.

