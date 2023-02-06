D.C.-area forecast: Unseasonably mild, with 50s and 60s until weekend

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 6/10: Temperatures are a little milder than normal, but there’s a gusty breeze that keeps it feeling rather brisk. Express forecast Today: Sunny, breezy. Highs: Near 45 to 50.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows: 24 to 31.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: 47 to 52. Forecast in detail The upcoming week is a mild one, like most weeks this winter so far. Highs begin the week near 50 and flirt with 60 Wednesday through Friday. It does cool off some by the weekend, with more seasonable 40s. Except for some showers early Thursday and late Friday, the week is mostly dry.

Today (Monday): A cool front moving through early in the day does kick up some wind, so it feels a little colder today compared to yesterday. Highs are mostly in the upper 40s to near 50 but those winds from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting over 25 mph at times, add a chill. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Tonight: Winds gradually ease and it’s a clear and cold night. Lows range from the low to mid-20s in our colder spots to near 30 downtown. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): This is a pretty good-looking winter day. After that cold start, temperatures steadily climb toward 50 with lots of sun and light winds from the south (around 10 to 15 mph). Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Clouds increase as a warm front attempts to push through the area. Lows dip to around 40 with light winds from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

The week’s mildest weather comes Wednesday through Friday as high approach at least 60 degrees each day. Skies are generally partly sunny but more clouds and showers are possible in two windows: 1) Thursday morning, and 2) Friday afternoon and evening. Thursday morning’s showers may be rather spotty while Friday’s rain could be heavier and more widespread. Wednesday and Thursday nights are partly cloudy with lows in the 40s. On Friday night, skies clear late and lows dip back into the 30s. Confidence: Medium

Seasonably chilly and partly to mostly sunny conditions return for the weekend. Saturday is breezy and cool with highs in the mid- to upper 40s. After freezing morning lows, winds ease on Sunday with highs 45 to 50. Confidence: Medium

GiftOutline Gift Article