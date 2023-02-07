D.C.-area forecast: Sun and clouds as a warming trend continues

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: Winter's relaxation sending springy sensation Express forecast Today: Mixed skies. Highs: 50-56.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 38-45.

Tomorrow: Mixed skies. Highs: 60-65. Forecast in detail This latest pause in winter is generating mostly pleasant conditions this week with highs in the comfortable 50s and 60s. Clouds and sunshine compete for dominance from day to day, with shower chances picking up by Thursday and persisting at times into early Saturday. The weekend is slightly cooler, but with more 60s set to return next week!

Today (Tuesday): Mixed skies with periods of sunshine and cloudiness as temperatures rise through the 30s into the 40s this morning, on their way toward highs in the mild lower to mid-50s. Winds are lighter than yesterday as they come from the south at 5 to 10 mph, but a few lingering higher gusts are possible. Confidence: High

Tonight: Just a slight chance of an evening shower with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows range from the upper 30s to mid-40s. Light winds from the south again at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Another day of mixed sun and clouds, but temperatures soar to afternoon highs in the lower to mid-60s. Light winds from the west up to about 5 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy with lows mostly in the 40s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Thursday features light shower chances mainly in the morning with partly to mostly cloudy skies as highs warm to the low to mid-60s again. Clouds continue into Thursday night with a slight light shower chance as lows range mainly in the 40s. Confidence: Medium

Friday has a chance for some partly sunny conditions in the morning before more afternoon clouds along with late-day shower chances. Highs are again quite warm in the lower to mid-60s. Some rain is possible Friday night as low pressure passes to our south and east. At least at this point, it looks like mainly light rain around here as lows range mainly in the 40s. Confidence: Medium

For the weekend, lingering clouds and morning showers could influence Saturday before some partial clearing and a windier afternoon unfolds. Highs should range in the 50s. Saturday night could stay breezy behind the storm system with colder lows back into the 30s (with some wind chill). Sunday tries to rebuild sunshine with highs from the upper 40s to low 50s, still not bad for February! Confidence: Medium

