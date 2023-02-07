PM Update: Warmer on an increasingly sunny Wednesday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

We had a seasonably chilly start across the area this morning. Temperatures made the 20s in many spots and were around freezing in downtown D.C. Despite clouds today, readings were able to get to around 50, which is a few degrees above typical in early February. A spike is on the way Wednesday. It’s the beginning of a three-day streak where we may hit 60 or higher.

Through tonight: High clouds will float by tonight, helping it stay comparatively mild compared to last night. Temperatures probably won’t fall below 40 or 45 degrees. Winds will be light after dark.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Sunnier skies will take over, perhaps for only a day. Those rays will assist in boosting temperatures to around 60 for highs. Winds will be out of the north-northwest at around 10 mph.

Offshore bomb cyclone: A major “hurricane force” storm developed off the Eastern Seaboard over the past day. This afternoon, it had a central pressure of 976 millibars, which is often about where a Category 2 hurricane would be on the pressure scale.

