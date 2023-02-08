D.C.-area forecast: Warmer through Friday, then a cooler and more complicated weekend

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 8/10: Increasing sunshine and highs near or just past 60 degrees. Not bad if you don’t mind that sort of thing in the middle of winter. Express forecast Today: Becoming partly to mostly sunny and warmer. Highs: Low 60s.

Tonight: Increasing overnight clouds. Lows: Upper 30s to low 40s.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, a few showers possible. Highs: Low 60s. Forecast in detail The main story through the rest of this workweek is a warming trend that has highs near or above 60 degrees the next three days, with a few showers possible tomorrow and a chance of showers Friday afternoon and night. The weekend starts with a colder and breezy Saturday. The forecast for late Saturday into Sunday is more complicated and less confident.

Today (Wednesday): Early-morning cloud cover should give way to a partly to mostly sunny day. The air mass continues to warm up, with temperatures rising through the 40s and into the 50s this morning, to afternoon highs in the low 60s. Winds remain fairly light from the south but could be a bit breezy at times in the late morning into early afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Tonight: Mostly clear this evening, then increasing clouds overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s with light winds. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend …

Tomorrow (Thursday): The mild air sticks around despite mostly cloudy skies and the chance of a few light midday showers. Afternoon highs should reach the low 60s with a late-day breeze picking up from the south. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Winds from the south are a bit breezy during the evening. That keeps temperatures super mild with lows only dipping to the mid-40s to near 50, which is right around our average daytime high for this time of year. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Friday should start out partly sunny before becoming mostly cloudy by afternoon. Highs head for the low 60s again with a chance of showers Friday afternoon into Friday night. We should trend cooler Friday night with lows in the mid-30s to low 40s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Advertisement

Saturday starts the weekend on a colder note. Highs only reach the mid- to upper 40s, with a gusty breeze and an isolated shower or two possible. Confidence: Medium

There’s some uncertainty now for Saturday night into Sunday. Precipitation associated with a storm system developing to our south could miss us to the south and east or just brush us with a few rain or snow showers. Another possible scenario is that we see more significant rain, possibly even mixing with wet snow. As for temperatures, Saturday night lows should bottom out in the 30s, with Sunday highs in the 40s to near 50. Confidence: Low

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (↑): It’s a long shot for accumulating snow Saturday night into early Sunday, but at this point we’re looking for any excuse to roll out the SPI.

GiftOutline Gift Article