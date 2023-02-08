D.C.-area forecast: Warmer through Friday, then a cooler and more complicated weekend

Today (Wednesday): Early-morning cloud cover should give way to a partly to mostly sunny day. The air mass continues to warm up, with temperatures rising through the 40s and into the 50s this morning, to afternoon highs in the low 60s. Winds remain fairly light from the south but could be a bit breezy at times in the late morning into early afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Mostly clear this evening, then increasing clouds overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s with light winds. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Thursday): The mild air sticks around despite mostly cloudy skies and the chance of a few light midday showers. Afternoon highs should reach the low 60s with a late-day breeze picking up from the south. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Winds from the south are a bit breezy during the evening. That keeps temperatures super mild with lows only dipping to the mid-40s to near 50, which is right around our average daytime high for this time of year. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Friday should start out partly sunny before becoming mostly cloudy by afternoon. Highs head for the low 60s again with a chance of showers Friday afternoon into Friday night. We should trend cooler Friday night with lows in the mid-30s to low 40s. Confidence: Low-Medium
Saturday starts the weekend on a colder note. Highs only reach the mid- to upper 40s, with a gusty breeze and an isolated shower or two possible. Confidence: Medium
There’s some uncertainty now for Saturday night into Sunday. Precipitation associated with a storm system developing to our south could miss us to the south and east or just brush us with a few rain or snow showers. Another possible scenario is that we see more significant rain, possibly even mixing with wet snow. As for temperatures, Saturday night lows should bottom out in the 30s, with Sunday highs in the 40s to near 50. Confidence: Low
Snow potential index
A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.
1/10 (↑): It’s a long shot for accumulating snow Saturday night into early Sunday, but at this point we’re looking for any excuse to roll out the SPI.