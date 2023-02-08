PM Update: Mild tonight ahead of a warm and gusty Thursday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Temperatures overperformed a bit today as highs ended up in the mid-60s most spots. It’s been a warm enough winter that we might forget the average high today is only 47 degrees, and that an average high in the mid-60s doesn’t arrive until early April. It’s not even impossible that D.C. closes in on a record high of 70 degrees Thursday. Additional clouds and some raindrops may try to prevent that from happening.

Through Tonight: Mainly clear skies persist into evening. We’ll see skies turn cloudy heading into the overnight. Lows range from about 39 to 44. Winds should blow lightly from the south and southeast.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Although we’ve got a good deal of clouds, and the risk of some brief showers, the region is deep enough into this warm air mass that temperatures should head toward the mid-60s and perhaps as high as around 70 degrees. Winds are from the south around 10 mph early and 20-30 mph by afternoon or evening. Some gusts could approach or exceed 40 mph.

See Dan Stillman's forecast through the weekend.

Here comes spring: It’s absurdly early, but signs of spring are on the rise. It could be the fact that this winter has barely been a winter. Recent warmth is triggering early spring growth in parts of the region. In response, tree pollen was moderate as of this morning, at 14.38 grains per cubic meter of air. That’s as early in the year as any of us recall such happening.

