PM Update: Dulles record high, with temperatures near 70. Slightly cooler Friday.

Temperatures reached the mid- and upper 60s in most spots away from water as strong south winds pumped relatively warm and moist air into the region. It was enough for a record high at Dulles, where the high was at least 69. We’re out ahead of a cold front that will turn things chillier heading into the weekend. The process is slow, though, so Friday will still be pretty nice. The main issue we’re dealing with for now is wind.

Through tonight: There may be a passing shower this evening as skies stay mainly cloudy. Lows will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds will be out of the south-southwest around 20 mph with gusts past 30 mph through the early overnight period, before turning to come from the northwest around sunrise.

Tomorrow (Friday): It will be somewhat cooler as a front passes and winds turn to the northwest. It will still be near or past 60, and we should see a fair amount of sun. Those northwest winds will blow around 10 to 15 mph, with higher gusts.

Weekend storm: We’re keeping an eye on the Super Bowl Sunday coastal storm. As the image below shows, there is still a fair amount of uncertainty as to how much rain we will see around here. The midday runs of the GFS and European weather models showed 1 inch and 0.1 inch for Washington, respectively.

Odds of heavier precipitation with the storm remain better to the south and southeast of the D.C. area, but we could still see something akin to a washout.

Rain will develop during the day, with the best chance for heavier and/or widespread activity seemingly focusing on the afternoon and evening. Temperatures reaching highs in the 40s will try to fall back into the 30s as precipitation winds down. Some wet snow may mix in, but accumulation risks remain low at this time. Better odds for snow can be found in higher elevations west and southwest. Some lower elevation areas may also see accumulating snow nearer the upper-level low pressure center that is likely to stay to our south.

Look for an update on Friday.

