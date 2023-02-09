D.C.-area forecast: Unseasonably mild into Friday, but cold and rainy Sunday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 7/10: The warmth is elating but windy sprinkles lower the rating. Express forecast Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy. Brief shower? Highs: 62-66

Tonight: Mainly cloudy and windy. Lows: 47-51

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds with gusty winds. Highs: 55-59 Forecast in detail Today is springlike and tomorrow is not bad either but gusty winds and some raindrops are a nuisance. The big storm arrives on Sunday with gusty winds and a cold, pelting rain. So if you head out for a Super Bowl party, make sure your munchies are wrapped tight!

Today (Thursday): A large storm plows through the Midwest today but bypasses us heading into eastern Canada. As a result all we get are clouds, a few raindrops and gusty south winds. Highs top out in the low to mid-60s, but if the clouds break more than expected, the record high of 70 at Reagan National Airport is not out of reach. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Tonight: It is a warm evening with plenty of clouds. Southwest winds gusting to near 30 mph could rattle a few rafters. Cooler air arrives late but lows are still near 50. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend …

Tomorrow (Friday): A fair amount of sun should prevail in the morning. Clouds increase in the afternoon as a shower band in the Carolinas can’t quite reach us and instead heads offshore. Northwest winds are brisk and keep temperatures from climbing much with most areas holding in the upper 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds gradually decrease with north winds slowly diminishing. Lows range through the 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Skies should be mainly clear Saturday as a storm starts to develop over the Southeast. Highs should be mainly in the upper 40s with light winds for a change. Clouds start to increase late in the day as the storm begins to move up the East Coast. Overnight lows should be low to mid-30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Winds steadily pick up Sunday morning with thickening clouds and a few showers. The main rains look likely to hit around midday with some locally heavy downpours. It should be emphasized that if the track shifts farther offshore, rain amounts could be quite light, but if it hugs the coast as expected, the area could get up to an inch of rain. In any event, winds will be gusty and highs will only be near 40 (toward the mountains, it may be cold enough for rain to mix with or change to wet snow at times). Clouds and showers linger overnight with lows in the mid- to upper 30s. Confidence: Medium

Monday should see diminishing showers, followed by wind and then cloud during the morning. With a sunny afternoon highs climb to the low 50s. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (→): Given insufficient cold air, it’s hard to see a scenario that could deliver accumulating snow this weekend. A downgrade to zero may be needed.

GiftOutline Gift Article