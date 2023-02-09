Windy Midwest storm to bring strong gusts, thunderstorms, swath of snow

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A strengthening storm system is swirling through the Midwest, bringing powerful winds, severe thunderstorms and snow. Fifty million Americans were under high-wind warnings or wind advisories Thursday morning, stretching from portions of the Deep South to the Great Lakes and Canadian border. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight On the system’s back side, a narrow strip of moderate, plowable snow will fall from northern Missouri through parts of the Corn Belt and Great Lakes. While it won’t be a blockbuster snowstorm, it will deliver up to a half-foot or so of snow in places.

Ahead of the storm, abnormally mild air and humidity will waft north, setting the stage for a few severe thunderstorms over the Southeast and the Ohio Valley.

The National Weather Service received four reports of tornadoes in southern Mississippi and at least one in southern Louisiana on Wednesday. Additional storms will form Thursday, some of which could create straight-line winds in excess of 60 mph.

The overarching weather pattern continues to favor unseasonably mild air over the eastern United States. That will tilt the odds more toward rain than snow as additional storm systems roll across the Lower 48. It also continues the possibility of severe thunderstorms in some areas for at least the next one to two weeks. Not until the end of February or March might this pattern change.

Overall setup

A wave of low pressure formed along a cold front in eastern Oklahoma late Tuesday. It slowly intensified beneath a pool of cold air and low pressure at high altitudes, “deepening” and inhaling more air as it worked northeast through the Missouri Valley. As of Thursday morning, it was centered near Springfield, Ill., and will pass over Chicago on Thursday afternoon before slipping into Michigan in the evening.

Since lows spin counterclockwise, it was drawing in a tongue of warmth and moisture ahead of it, while allowing a brief spell of cooler air to work southeast in its wake.

Strong winds

An enormous swath of the country will face strong winds, both ahead of the approaching cold front and especially behind it.

Winds will slowly ramp up out of the south at 25 to 35 mph with a few gusts over 40 mph over the Mid-Atlantic, Appalachians, Mid-South and Ohio Valley. Those will exist ahead of the cold front.

All of Kentucky, Illinois and Ohio, the majority of West Virginia and Tennessee, and surrounding portions of Alabama, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania and New York were under wind advisories as of Thursday morning. High-wind warnings were in effect in north-central Indiana and western Ohio, including Indianapolis, Dayton and the Interstate 70 corridor.

Over the Deep South, winds will mainly accompany thunderstorms along the cold front itself — but as the front works north, thunderstorms will fizzle as they outrun deeper moisture. That’s when the arrival of dry air will cause winds to crank.

Behind the cold front, which trails south of the low, a wedge of dry air will wrap into the system. That “dry slot” marks an influx of cold, dense air. That will help tug strong jet stream winds to ground level.

The strongest winds will affect Ohio and Illinois on Thursday, with gusts of 50 to 55 mph possible. Overnight into early Friday, strong winds blowing down the lengths of Lakes Erie and Ontario will encounter reduced friction over the waters, leading to onshore gusts of 60 to 65 mph. Buffalo; Rochester, N.Y.; Watertown, Watertown; and the Tug Hill Plateau could be affected.

Winds will abate during the second half of Friday.

Severe weather chances

Wednesday featured a Level 3 out of 5 “enhanced risk” of severe weather. A few tornadoes touched down in Mississippi, with a smattering of high-wind reports in the Lower Mississippi Valley and near the Ohio River in western Kentucky.

A marginal (Level 1 out of 5) severe weather risk will be present Thursday, Friday and Saturday as the front creeps along the northeastern Gulf Coast and parts of the Southeast. The area to watch includes Mobile, Ala., and Tallahassee along Interstate 10 on Thursday, and then expands to blanket northern Florida, southern Georgia and extreme southern South Carolina on Friday. That risk area encompasses Jacksonville, Tallahassee and Gainesville in Florida, as well as Albany and Savannah in Georgia.

By Saturday, the northern half of the Florida peninsula will have to eye a very isolated severe risk, particularly Orlando, Lakeland and Palm Bay.

The overall threat for each day will be low — mainly a remote chance of damaging winds with any thunderstorms. A very low chance of tornadoes can’t be ruled out near the Gulf.

Thursday could also feature a couple of strong wind gusts in any thunderstorms that form over the Midwest.

Winter weather

As precipitation wraps around the backside of the low-pressure system and falls through cold air banked over the Upper Midwest, it will form a narrow swath of snow.

Winter weather advisories cover areas between Kansas City and Green Bay, Wis., with 2 to 4 inches generally expected. A few counties in eastern Iowa, extreme northwest Illinois and extreme southwest Wisconsin were under a winter storm warning Thursday morning. Dubuque, Iowa, is included.

In the heart of the snow band, up to 4 to 7 inches is expected. The snow was already falling in northern Missouri and south-central Iowa to start the day, with precipitation ending in Kansas City. It will affect the Great Lakes and move into Michigan during the late evening.

