D.C.-area forecast: Mild today. Chillier weekend, with rain likely Sunday.

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 6/10: Not as warm as Thursday behind a cold front, but breeziness isn’t too bad and temperatures are still mild. Perhaps above 60 degrees in some spots? Express forecast Today: Very breezy. Some clouds possible. Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s.

Tonight: Fewer clouds, still somewhat breezy. Lows: 30s.

Tomorrow: Sunny, slight breeze. Highs: Mid-40s to around 50.

Sunday: Increasing rain. Non-accumulating snow mixes? Highs: Upper 30s to mid-40s. Forecast in detail Behind this morning’s cold front, we’re not quite as warm as yesterday, but still above average for our high temperatures. We’ll cool further this weekend, back toward values more typical of February. A cold rain is probable Sunday, especially south and east of town, and it may ramp up by Super Bowl time. A few snowflakes might be in the mix? Snow lovers should keep expectations very low.

Today (Friday): We do see some periodic cloud cover, but high temperatures try for the upper 50s to low 60s. A few northwesterly wind gusts may near 25 mph helping to keep it feeling about five to 10 degrees cooler. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: High clouds are around, slowly trying to decrease with time. North breezes may gust a couple of times toward 25 mph but, overall, try to ease a bit by dawn. Low temperatures dip into the 30s throughout the region. Confidence: Medium-High

Saturday: This one has a lot going for it, potentially. We see higher chances for greater sunshine amounts, slightly lower breezes, and temperatures closer to average (if you’re a fan of seasonable February chill). With northwest breezes occasionally gusting near 20 mph, high temperatures in the mid-40s to around 50 could feel a few degrees cooler. Luckily, breezes try to calm by late afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Winds calm and skies are mostly cloudy. Low temperatures may only briefly touch the freeze mark outside the Beltway before hovering in the mid- to upper 30s. Near sunrise there’s a slight chance of rain. The ground should be warm enough to avoid any ice issues, but we’ll alert you if this changes. Confidence: Medium

Sunday: We are living on the edge of this upcoming coastal storm’s precipitation. This makes it hard to pin down all details with confidence, since any track change inland by this storm can make a big difference over a small geographic distance. Breezes and rain intensity should stay fairly tame until early afternoon. Showers and steadier rains may pick up toward sunset.

Rain is the predominant precipitation, but some wet snow could mix in. Any accumulation may stay confined to high points above and west of the Interstate 81 corridor, as well as mountains in the central Appalachians. We will watch this as we get closer, but the trend is not good for snow lovers.

Highest precipitation amounts may target south and east locations, where there’s little to no cold air. On the flip side, colder locations west and north of town have the lowest precipitation amounts expected in the region. It’s still possible that north and west of I-95 doesn’t see a lot. High temperatures aim for upper 30s to mid-40s. Confidence: Low-Medium

A look ahead

Sunday night: Clouds, wind and periods of rain may intensify for a while after dark and into the night, with the potential for some wet snow mixing in but not causing any issues. Low temperatures fall just a bit, into the mid- to upper 30s. Highest elevations above and west of I-81 still have best chance at seeing some light accumulating snow (maybe including the top of Skyline Drive). Confidence: Low-Medium

Mid-50s to low 60s may make a comeback for Monday and Tuesday. Breezes are tame, as it looks now, and skies are partly to mostly sunny. A few sprinkles are possible Monday morning. We’ll keep you posted with details like rain end time, wind and cloud levels, and other specifics as our forecast confidence rises closer to the workweek. Confidence: Medium

