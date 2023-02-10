PM Update: A half-pleasant and half-messy weekend on tap

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On its own, today was pretty nice other than the wind and the crushing tree pollen. Considering this winter and that it’s Feb. 10, it might be more disturbing than nice in the long run. Highs near 60 were again well above average for the date. This warm spell pushed tree pollen to high levels at 487 grains per cubic meter of air, which comes several weeks early.

We are about to turn the corner toward weather more typical of the season, at least through the weekend.

Through Tonight: Clouds increase a bit this evening and overnight. Some stars should still shine through. Lows are mainly above freezing, with a range of about 32 to 38 degrees across the region.

Tomorrow (Saturday): This is a pretty decent Saturday by February standards. Temperatures rise to around 50 for highs. Winds are light. Skies are rather sunny.

Sunday: Clouds rule from dawn till dusk. Rain odds grow during the morning and midday, with most of the storm probably focusing on the afternoon and evening around here. If precipitation starts early, temperatures top out around 40. Delay it into the afternoon and highs get deeper into the 40s.

It’s a good thing it isn’t a snowstorm locally, as we’re still on the edge of the precipitation shield, a notoriously difficult place to forecast. The heaviest totals of an inch or more should tend to favor southeast of the city, but it’s still subject to change given minor shifts needed for such. Locally, about a half-inch seems a decent target for now. It’s less as you head north and west.

The best odds of any snow accumulation are in the mountains to our southwest, but a coating or so is possible into the far western suburbs. Elsewhere, there could be some wet flakes mixed in with the rain, at most.

