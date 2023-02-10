Super Bowl storm to bring rain and snow to Mid-Atlantic and Southeast

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In many winters, it wouldn’t be unusual for the eastern United States to be bracing for a major a winter storm in the second week of February. Instead, as spring has arrived early in some places, the Southeast and much of the Mid-Atlantic is looking at soaking rain for Super Bowl weekend, with the potential for several inches of accumulating snow likely confined to the central and southern Appalachian Mountains.

The precipitation is associated with low pressure developing near the Gulf Coast and then riding the up the jet stream along the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic coast. With the expected timing and track of the storm, the heaviest rain should focus on southern Georgia and northern Florida on Saturday, South Carolina and eastern North Carolina Saturday night, and North Carolina and Virginia on Sunday.

The D.C. area, as well as the Eastern Shore of Maryland, Delaware and Virginia could also see periods of rain on Sunday into Sunday night.

Several inches of mountain snow possible

Cold air — at least cold enough for accumulating snow — remains in short supply across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, even as weekend temperatures cool off considerably from unseasonably warm late-week highs in the 60s to low 70s.

East of the Appalachians, temperatures in the mid-30s to near 50 should limit or eliminate the potential for snow, let alone accumulating snow, across most of the region. At higher elevations, though, rain could change to snow Saturday night into Sunday.

Accumulating snow is likely confined to a narrow stretch of the Appalachians from West Virginia and Virginia southward to far northeastern Georgia and far northwestern South Carolina. A little snow could reach as far south and east as the Atlanta and Charlotte metro areas, but is unlikely to accumulate.

Western North Carolina and far eastern Tennessee, including areas just west and north of Asheville, could see 3 to 6 inches or more of snow, with 6 inches or more possible at elevations above 4,000 feet.

Minor flooding possible in Southeast

With rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches likely, minor flooding is possible across portions of the Southeast from the Florida Panhandle, northeastward through southeast Georgia and southern South Carolina, and into eastern North Carolina.

Some locations near the coast could see up to around 5 inches of rain. Lesser amounts of rain, around 0.5 to 2 inches, are more likely further inland across Alabama, northwest Georgia and northern South Carolina, and into western North Carolina and southern Virginia.

The rain should taper by Sunday afternoon across Georgia and South Carolina, just in time for travel to and from Super Bowl parties. Soggy conditions look to continue through Sunday evening, however, for much of North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and eastern West Virginia.

D.C. area on the edge of lighter versus heavier rain

The forecast for the D.C. area comes with lower confidence as the region looks to be toward the northern edge of the storm.

Rain could develop as early as Sunday morning and come down moderate to heavy at times during the afternoon into evening. If the storm track shifts a little further south, then the rain could be lighter, and northern and western parts of the region could see very little rain.

Either way, expect the possibility of wet roads before, during and after the Super Bowl, with any chance of snow mixing in likely limited to areas well north and west of D.C.

