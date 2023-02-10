Seven Northeastern states saw warmest January as U.S. and Europe baked

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A stormy weather pattern in California was another key player in the warm weather in the eastern United States as mild air drawn from the Pacific Ocean swept over most of the Lower 48. The onslaught of storms in California helped the Lower 48 notch its third-wettest January on record. Thirty-five states saw above average precipitation.

The mild, wet pattern helped fuel severe thunderstorms in the South and Southeast leading to the third most January tornadoes on record for the United States.

Like the Lower 48 states, Europe was also abnormally warm and registered its third warmest January on record.

Midwinter without the cold

January is typically the peak month for extreme cold in the northern hemisphere. This year, there was barely a chill to be found in the northeastern United States. Numerous locations, including the New York City area, set monthly records for warmth and also a lack of snow.

NOAA crunched the numbers and found that, overall, the contiguous states posted its sixth warmest January. The monthly average temperature of 35.2 degrees was 5.1 degrees above average.

All six New England states and New Jersey had their warmest January on record. Meanwhile, New York, Pennsylvania, and Indiana registered their second-warmest January.

Overall, 27 states had one of their top five warmest Januaries while western states generally saw temperatures near to slightly below average as heavy precipitation limited sunshine.

Typically, when the Lower 48 states are warm, Alaska is cold and vice versa. But this January did not follow that rule. Alaska closed the month almost 9 degrees above average — its 13th-warmest January on record.

A parade of storms

As January began, California was in the midst of a barrage of nine atmospheric rivers — or narrow plumes of Pacific Ocean moisture that unleash heavy rain and snow. Even with a drier back half of the month, the state posted its 13th-wettest January on record.

During the storm onslaught, at least 21 people died. There were also at least 1,400 high water rescues and 700 landslides, according to NOAA. Some mountainous areas picked up 20 feet of snow.

Above average January precipitation stretched from California through the intermountain West and into the Central Plains and Great Lakes. Much of the East was also wetter than normal, except for parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Florida. The Pacific Northwest, the northern Plains and portions of the southern Plains saw below normal precipitation.

A number of locations from the central Plains to the Midwest, including areas of Colorado, Nebraska and Iowa had their wettest January on record.

Springlike warmth and an active storm track contributed to a historically active tornado month. Tornadoes occurred on 11 days during January, and a confirmed 123 twisters ranks as third-most for the month, behind only 2017 with 137 and 1999 with 212.

Eight people were killed by tornadoes on the 12th, including seven that died in one tornado in central Alabama.

Despite a drier than typical January, a significant winter storm dropped ice and snow on much of the southern Plains into the mid-South as the month ended. The worst of this wintry weather focused on Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

Other northern hemisphere notables

January was the third warmest on record in Europe, according to Copernicus Climate Service of the European Union.

While it was mild in Europe, parts of Asia were abnormally cold. Temperatures in Siberia dipped to minus-80 degrees during the first half of January, the coldest in recent decades. Later in the month, China set a national record for cold, with a low temperature of minus-63 degrees in Mohe City. Much of East Asia, including Japan, also experienced abnormally cold weather during the final week of January.

