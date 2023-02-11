D.C.-area forecast: Today’s the calm before a Super Bowl Sunday storm

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

7/10: Quite pleasant for February and more seasonable Express forecast Today: Partly sunny. Highs: Near 50.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Lows: 30s.

Tomorrow: Turning rainy. Highs: 40-45. Forecast in detail Through yesterday, we were running about 3 degrees above average for temperatures this month. Considering we dealt with a decent Arctic blast during the first few days, it’s a fairly impressive number, and one that is likely to go up more next week. First, a more seasonable weekend. Today’s is rather nice. Tomorrow, not so nice.

Today (Saturday): We should see a lot of sun. Clouds do probably increase through the day, but mostly cloudy stuff may hold off until after dark. High temperatures are within a few degrees of 50. Winds are light from the north and turning to come from the east with time. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: It’ll become increasingly cloudy with time. That cloud blanket helps keep temperatures from going too far. Lows are in a range of about 32 to 38 degrees. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend …

Tomorrow (Sunday): Showers or light rain are moving into the area during the morning. It may start with some sleet mixed in, due to some cooling aloft as the atmosphere saturates, but turns to all rain quickly. The best odds for heavier rain come in the afternoon and into the evening. Temperatures shoot for highs in a 40-to-45-degree range but may fall back in the rain.

It’s still not a given that we make it into the heaviest stuff, but it seems those along Interstate 95 should get to 0.50-0.75 inches or so. Expect more southeast and less north and west. Small shifts can still make a decent-sized impact on total precipitation, but it should continue to be the case that the heaviest falls south and east of the city. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Cold rain probably continues into the evening. It may occasionally mix with wet snow, especially in elevation to the west. It winds down after midnight as lows settle to the low and mid-30s. A patch or two of ice can’t be ruled out north and west as temperatures dip near freezing. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

We’re back to un-Februarylike weather for Monday and Tuesday. Skies are mainly sunny both days, although some clouds may linger into Monday morning. Along with plentiful rays come pleasant temperatures in the mid- and upper 50s. Confidence: Medium

