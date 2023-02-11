PM Update: A wet and cold Super Bowl Sunday

In a typical winter season, we’d be talking about a significant snowfall with the type of storm setup that’s coming tomorrow. However, this is no typical winter season. With no cold air in place, a cold rain develops late Sunday morning and sticks with us for the rest of the day and much of the night as well.

Through Tonight: Clouds will continue to build through evening and overnight hours. Low temperatures will hover a few degrees above the freezing mark, ranging from 32-38 degrees with just a light wind from the southeast.

Tomorrow (Sunday): It should stay dry for much of the morning, with light to moderate rain breaking our right around midday and lasting well into the evening. The rain may mix with some sleet and snow at times in the elevated areas north and west of the city, but no accumulation is expected. High temperatures ranging from 40-44 degrees with a gusty northeast wind at 10-20 mph. Showers continue overnight tomorrow, with lows in the mid-30s and winds remaining gusty out of the north.