D.C.-area forecast: Chilly showers and rain for Super Bowl Sunday, then another mild week

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

3/10: Chilly showers and rain make for a good day to stay inside and enjoy the big game. Express forecast Today: Cloudy with a chilly rain. Highs: Low 40s.

Tonight: Cloudy with showers around. Lows: 30s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Somewhat breezy. Highs: 50s. Forecast in detail An area of low pressure along the Mid-Atlantic coast makes for a showery day in the D.C. area with some periods of heavier rain possible, especially south of D.C., during the afternoon into evening. The clouds and rain hold temperatures in check today, but the next warming trend quickly takes hold as we dry out for the first half of the workweek, with highs in the 60s again by midweek.

Today (Sunday): Showers move in during the morning from south to north around 8 to 11 a.m. A little snow or sleet could mix in during the onset, especially west of D.C., but shouldn’t accumulate. Steadier rain is possible at times early- to midafternoon, especially south of D.C., with a late-afternoon lull possible. Temperatures remain fairly steady in the upper 30s to low 40s throughout the day. It will feel quite chilly with cloudy skies and a bit of a breeze from the northeast. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Rain could become moderate to heavy at times after 6 p.m. or so and during the evening, before diminishing overnight with lows in the 30s. Overall, rainfall totals could range from as little as 0.25 inches or less heading north of the Beltway to 0.75 inches or more south of town. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Monday): Mostly sunny skies return for the start of the workweek. Temperatures trend warmer again with highs in the 50s, but with a cool breeze from the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear skies with lows in the mid- to upper 30s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

The mild pattern continues with mostly sunny skies Tuesday and highs in the mid- to upper 50s, and partly sunny skies Wednesday with highs in the 60s. A few clouds around Tuesday night with lows in the 40s. Confidence: Medium

Rain chances look to make a comeback during the latter half of the week, so stay tuned!

