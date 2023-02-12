D.C.-area forecast: Chilly showers and rain for Super Bowl Sunday, then another mild week

Today (Sunday): Showers move in during the morning from south to north around 8 to 11 a.m. A little snow or sleet could mix in during the onset, especially west of D.C., but shouldn’t accumulate. Steadier rain is possible at times early- to midafternoon, especially south of D.C., with a late-afternoon lull possible. Temperatures remain fairly steady in the upper 30s to low 40s throughout the day. It will feel quite chilly with cloudy skies and a bit of a breeze from the northeast. Confidence: Medium
Tonight: Rain could become moderate to heavy at times after 6 p.m. or so and during the evening, before diminishing overnight with lows in the 30s. Overall, rainfall totals could range from as little as 0.25 inches or less heading north of the Beltway to 0.75 inches or more south of town. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow (Monday): Mostly sunny skies return for the start of the workweek. Temperatures trend warmer again with highs in the 50s, but with a cool breeze from the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear skies with lows in the mid- to upper 30s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
The mild pattern continues with mostly sunny skies Tuesday and highs in the mid- to upper 50s, and partly sunny skies Wednesday with highs in the 60s. A few clouds around Tuesday night with lows in the 40s. Confidence: Medium
Rain chances look to make a comeback during the latter half of the week, so stay tuned!