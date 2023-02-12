PM Update: Cold rain comes to and end tonight. Sunny and mild on Monday.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Unfortunately as promised, todays weather was particularly dreary. A potent, but quick moving low pressure system will exit out to sea tonight, eventually brining and end to the cold rain just about the time that the Super Bowl is wrapping up. Monday will be a bit of a transition day, but temperatures will still end up close to 60 degrees, which is a good 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Through tonight: A steady and cold rain continues through about 10 p.m. From there, scattered showers will persist for a few more hours before all precipitation ends overnight. Winds will pick up out of the north/northwest, gusting to more than 25 mph at times. Temperatures will fall into the mid 30s in most locations, staying above the freezing mark but wind chill values will make it feel like its in the upper 20s.

Tomorrow (Monday): A bit of a chilly start, but things improve quickly from there. Mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures, with highs topping out in the upper 50s. A breezy northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph will keep a bit of a chill in the air though. Staying clear with calming winds tomorrow night and seasonable temperatures, with lows ranging from 32 to 36 degrees.

