PM Update: Clearer skies into Tuesday as mild temperatures rule

Despite a mostly cloudy afternoon, temperatures were warm for mid-February as highs reached the mid- to upper 50s. Other than some (mainly weekend) cool-downs, warm is kind of our thing lately and we’ll see temperatures rise again this week. Before the next warmer surge, it will be cool tonight. Then Tuesday is fairly similar to today.

Through tonight: Skies will clear into the night. Places mainly east of the city could see a quality sunset if high clouds stick around. After a mostly clear night, some renewed cloudiness is possible by morning. Low temperatures will settle into a mid- to upper 30s range. Winds will be light from the northwest.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Mostly sunny skies will be a good bet much of the day. Highs should end up mainly in the upper 50s, although some could touch 60. Winds still will be rather light.

Sunday soaker: We saw a solid soaking on Super Bowl Sunday, with 0.83 inches of rain at National Airport and 1.01 inches recorded at Dulles. The heaviest precipitation ended up just northwest of the city, which was indeed farther north and west than most weather models had predicted. If only it had been snow …

Quite the soaking rain we had on Super Bowl Sunday... Most spots in immediate DC area around an inch of rain.



If only it had been 6 degrees colder! pic.twitter.com/j2fN0V4PC6 — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) February 13, 2023

